The Cockroach Janta Party was launched by digital content creator Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical response to online discussions triggered by a controversial remark that circulated widely on social media. Viral posts and claims suggested that, during a court hearing on May 15, 2026, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made an analogy comparing struggling unemployed youth involved in social media, journalism, or RTI activism to “cockroaches” and “parasites.”

Following the intense backlash and meme-driven reactions online, Dipke introduced the CJP concept as a parody-style digital movement, using satire and irony to engage users and spark debate around youth identity and online expression.