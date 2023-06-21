WB Panchayat polls: Calcutta high court orders CBI probe into violence

Massive violence broke out at Bijayganj Bazaar in Bhangar Block 2 on June 15, the final day for nomination filing, when vans and automobiles were set on fire. In the fighting, a TMC employee and an ISF member died.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday (June 21) observed that the Panchayat polls in Bengal should be stopped if the bloodbath continues. The court was hearing a case in connection with the disappearance of names of candidates contesting the election.

Justice Amrita Sinha expressed anger over the widespread violence being reported from the state. "So much violence in panchayat polls. The poll should be stopped if the bloodbath continues," Justice Sinha said.

"So many clashes. So much violence in one Panchayat poll. So much disorder. This is a shame for a state. Why is there so much disorder? What is the State Election Commission doing?" she asked.

Bengal's South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur, Murshidabad, and Bhangar experienced severe violence when candidates for the panchayat elections submitted their nominations. In the violence, at least four people have lost their lives.

South Bengal's Bhangar witnessed the worst clashes between the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on the second day of nominations. From bombs being hurled to bullets being fired, Bhangar saw it all.

In North Dinajpur's Chopra, miscreants fired at a Left-Congress rally, gravely injuring three people.

On June 15, violence was also reported in Murshidabad when a local TMC leader died of injuries hours after he was attacked while returning home. The TMC leader, Mojammel Sheikh, was attacked in Nabagram when he was coming home after filing his nomination papers.

Speaking to reporters about the clashes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the violence in Bengal's Bhangar was in "retaliation" for the Indian Secular Front (ISF) provoking the Muslims and vandalizing vehicles in the area. However, she asserted her party was not involved in the other incidents of violence.