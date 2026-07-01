Following the murder of a man dragged from a police vehicle in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren removed East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey and Seraikela-Kharsawan SP Nidhi Diwedi for negligence and failure to maintain law and order.

In a major administrative crackdown following a shocking breakdown of law and order in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has removed East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Piyush Pandey and Seraikela-Kharsawan Superintendent of Police (SP) Nidhi Diwedi from their posts. Both top officers have been stripped of their commands and attached to the Police Headquarters in Ranchi on grounds of "negligence in effectively controlling criminal activities" and failure to maintain law and order.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Horrific Murder Sparks Outrage

The decisive action comes in the wake of a horrific incident on Saturday night in Jamshedpur that sparked widespread public outrage. A 24-year-old man, identified as Himanshu, was brutally stabbed to death by a group of attackers. According to chilling CCTV footage of the incident, the victim was allegedly grabbed and dragged directly out of a police vehicle by the assailants while local police personnel failed to intervene.

The sequence of events leading up to the murder began earlier that night. Himanshu and his friend got into a clash with another group inside a local bar. Unconfirmed claims suggest the duo had objected to the group allegedly harassing a woman. Bar staff removed both conflicting groups from the premises. Police arrived and took Himanshu and his friend into custody. It was from this police vehicle that the attackers managed to seize the victim and execute the fatal stabbing.

Before his own removal, Jamshedpur SSP Piyush Pandey had suspended Bishtupur Police Station In-charge Alok Dubey and four personnel present in the Police Control Room (PCR) van for severe dereliction of duty. However, the measure proved insufficient to save his own command.

CM Vows Accountability

Taking to X, Chief Minister Hemant Soren made the high-profile removals public, asserting that evasion of accountability would not be tolerated at any level of the administration. "I have decided to immediately remove the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of East Singhbhum and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Seraikela-Kharsawan from their posts and attach them to Police Headquarters... Public safety is our top priority. Strict action will be taken against criminals, and no negligence or evasion of accountability at any level will be tolerated," Soren posted.

Senior Officials Deployed to Restore Order

To stabilise the region and restore public confidence, the Chief Minister has ordered a heavy deployment of senior oversight to camp directly in the affected districts. To closely monitor the situation, Soren said the Commissioner of Kolhan Division (Chaibasa) and the Additional Director General (ADG) of Ranchi have been directed to camp in the area, while the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) has been asked to remain stationed in Jamshedpur to oversee law and order.

Government Faces Political Heat

The swift administrative purge also arrives amidst intense political pressure. On Tuesday, the main opposition party, the BJP, launched a fierce broadside against the JMM-led state government. The opposition claimed that law and order in Jharkhand has deteriorated to an "extremely worse state," weaponising the Jamshedpur police-custody stabbing as definitive proof of administrative paralysis.