A major fire erupted in Handwara's Rajwar area, gutting a double-storey residential house and two wooden cowsheds. Emergency services are on-site, battling the blaze. While property damage is substantial, no casualties have been reported so far.

Major Fire Engulfs Home and Cowsheds in Handwara

A major fire broke out in the Krumhoora area of Rajwar, Handwara, destroying property and sending shockwaves through the local community on Tuesday night. The blaze, which erupted under circumstances still being investigated, rapidly engulfed a double-storey residential house constructed of pucca and wood before spreading to two adjacent wooden cowsheds.

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Emergency Response Underway

Upon receiving the alarm, teams from the Fire & Emergency Services rushed to the scene. Multiple fire tenders were immediately deployed to combat the roaring flames and prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring structures. Firefighting operations are actively underway. Emergency crews are working tirelessly to bring the blaze completely under control.

Local residents joined hands with the emergency teams to assist in the initial containment efforts. While property damage appears substantial, officials are still assessing the full extent of the loss, including the safety of livestock. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualties are currently awaited as the situation develops. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)