Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting on the Urban Local Bodies Dept's 5-year plan under Haryana Vision-2047. The plan focuses on future-ready cities, ensuring priority services, 24x7 water, and a new integrated mobile app.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that all cities across the state will be developed in line with future requirements so that citizens receive all essential services on priority and do not have to visit multiple offices to resolve their problems.

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The Chief Minister made these remarks while chairing a review meeting of the Urban Local Bodies Department's five-year roadmap and action plan under Haryana Vision-2047 at the Haryana Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. He also reviewed the progress of Chief Minister's announcements, Budget announcements, and commitments made in the government's manifesto related to the department, and issued necessary directions to the officials, according to a release.

Modernising Urban Services and Technology

The Chief Minister said that to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, Haryana's cities will be taken to new heights of development over the next five years. As part of this vision, 24x7 drinking water supply will be ensured in Gurugram and Faridabad under a pilot project. Multilingual touch-screen kiosks will be installed to provide information about urban development schemes, while free Wi-Fi facilities will also be made available in urban areas. He directed officials to expedite the tendering process and initiate the required action at the earliest.

He further said that an Integrated Super App is being developed for urban residents. The app will be linked to Property IDs, enabling citizens to pay property tax and water bills, as well as register and track grievances related to municipal services through their mobile phones. The app will also provide enhanced services for senior citizens and offer links to the services of other government departments.

Emphasis on Water Conservation

The Chief Minister stressed the need to improve groundwater levels by promoting rainwater harvesting. He directed that rainwater harvesting systems should be made mandatory in all government buildings as well as in residential properties exceeding 250 square yards in urban areas.

Urban Local Bodies Commissioner and Secretary Sh. Ashok Kumar Meena informed that 120 rainwater harvesting systems have already been installed in Gurugram and another 300 systems will soon be installed across 50 urban local bodies. The Chief Minister further directed that large-scale rainwater harvesting systems should be established in districts prone to severe waterlogging during the monsoon.

Green Initiatives and City Beautification

Saini also directed the Urban Local Bodies Department to plant one lakh saplings during the monsoon season under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign across urban areas. He instructed that proper tree guards be installed and staff deployed to ensure regular watering and maintenance of the plants. Of these, 20,000 saplings will be planted in Gurugram alone. He also issued detailed directions regarding wall paintings, city beautification, development of green belts, trimming of tree branches, and laying tiles on vacant land alongside footpaths.

Waste Management and Energy Generation

Reviewing the progress of Waste-to-Energy plants proposed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Yamunanagar, and Ambala, the Chief Minister termed the projects highly important and directed officials to commence work at the earliest. He said these plants would not only help in scientific disposal of solid waste but would also generate compost and electricity.

Urban Drainage and Infrastructure Projects

He also reviewed urban drainage projects in Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, and Yamunanagar and issued necessary directions for their timely implementation.

Enhancing Public Amenities and Global Collaboration

The Chief Minister directed officials to develop Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat as theme-based cities under the Sister City initiative in collaboration with foreign cities and adopt global best practices in these urban centres. He also directed the establishment of a state-level training centre for elected representatives and government officials, construction of additional public toilets as required, development of parks that are accessible for persons with disabilities, and the launch of mobile clinic services in underdeveloped urban localities. He further emphasised the need for developing multi-level parking facilities across all urban areas for the convenience of citizens.

New City Development Projects

Saini said that a 5,000-acre greenfield city named Namo City will be developed in Haryana along the KMP corridor. He directed officials to identify suitable land for the project. He also issued necessary instructions regarding the proposed development of a Wedding City at Pinjore.

Upgrading Regularised Colonies

The Chief Minister further directed that residents of regularised colonies should be provided basic civic amenities such as water supply, electricity, and proper streets. He also stressed that no new illegal colonies should be allowed to come up in the future.

On this, Commissioner and Secretary Ashok Kumar Meena informed that development works worth ₹838 crore will be undertaken in regularised colonies across the state. Tenders have already been awarded in several districts, while the tendering process is underway in others. . (ANI)