The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Vadodara concluded with investments exceeding Rs. 3.34 lakh crore through 3,759 MoUs. Attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CM Bhupendra Patel, it's expected to create over 1.97 lakh jobs.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Central Gujarat Region concluded grandly in Vadodara in the inspiring presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

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According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), with the theme 'Regional Aspiration, Global Ambition', all four editions of Gujarat's unique VGRC initiative have now been successfully completed across the state. Announcing the successful completion of the fourth VGRC, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the Central Gujarat VGRC held in Vadodara witnessed investments exceeding Rs. 3.34 lakh crore through 3,759 MoUs. These investments are expected to generate more than 1.97 lakh employment opportunities across the state in the coming years.

Rajnath Singh on India's Remarkable Transformation

Delivering the keynote address at the valedictory ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India's defence sector has undergone a remarkable transformation. India's defence production, which stood at Rs 46,000 crore in 2014, has grown to Rs 1.78 lakh crore over the past decade. In addition, India has achieved defence exports worth Rs 39,000 crore. He said that Gujarat has always guided the nation and has given India great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, India's global stature has risen significantly. Earlier, India's voice was not taken seriously, but today, when India speaks at international forums, the world listens attentively. He added that the Prime Minister has elevated India's standing across the globe.

He emphasised that the people of Gujarat possess a unique mindset and an exceptional ability to convert challenges into opportunities. He noted that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, initiated in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has now evolved over two decades into a broad movement towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He highlighted that national security and economic development complement each other. He stated that the economy and security are interconnected, and a great nation stands on three pillars: economic strength, technological capability and national security. The countries that lead in these areas will also lead in innovation.

Referring to India's self-reliance in the present geopolitical scenario, he said that the defence sector has witnessed unprecedented transformation during the last decade. Earlier, India depended heavily on defence imports, but today the country is progressing rapidly in defence manufacturing. He said that the Government has introduced transparent licensing systems and policies to encourage greater participation from the private sector and build confidence among investors, a release added.

Gujarat's Potential as a Defence Manufacturing Hub

Highlighting Gujarat's significant potential in this sector, the Defence Minister said that Gujarat's robust industrial base, entrepreneurial spirit and skilled workforce can make a major contribution to India's journey towards self-reliance. He expressed confidence that Gujarat has the potential to emerge as a major defence manufacturing hub. Referring to Vadodara, he proudly said that the city is now home to India's first private military aircraft manufacturing facility. The Tata Airbus C-295 project is a historic milestone and a matter of great pride for the entire nation. He described the semiconductor hubs at Sanand and Dholera as key pillars of technological advancement. According to the Defence Minister, Gujarat's strong chemical and petrochemical base can also significantly contribute to defence manufacturing. In addition, the state's electronics industry, ports, maritime infrastructure and shipbuilding capabilities can play an important role in strengthening defence production. Describing Gujarat as the national leader in renewable energy, he added that green energy will also open new avenues for the defence sector.

He said that the Government's Ease of Doing Business policies have always remained transparent and supportive of industries across sectors. Referring to India's growing global stature, he said that the country is confidently moving forward on the path of self-reliance and strengthening its presence across the world. He described India's development journey as remarkable and said the country is not just imagining the future but actively building it, with Indian products reaching global markets. He added that India's vision of self-reliance is not about isolating itself from the world, but about strengthening global partnerships.

CM Patel on Gujarat's Economic Strides

As per the release, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that Gujarat has realised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Inclusive Development through the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. In this context, he said that the State Government's commitment to taking local strengths, traditions and talent to the global stage through the vision of "Vocal for Local" and "Local to Global" forms the foundation of the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. The Chief Minister added that under the Prime Minister's mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform, a favourable policy environment has been created for industry and the economy.

He further said that the Indian economy, once counted among the "Fragile Five", has now emerged as one of the world's five fastest-growing economies. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also highlighted that the Prime Minister has effectively safeguarded the interests of Indian industries even amid challenging geopolitical situations. He said that today the world has complete confidence in the PM's leadership. He added that the growing confidence of Indians living abroad in the country's leadership has also resulted in a significant rise in foreign remittances, with remittances worth Rs 13 lakh crore received in India during 2025 alone. Referring to the phenomenal success of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Gujarat has now become a global destination for investment. He added that the State Government is committed to ensuring balanced regional development and keeping Gujarat at the forefront of the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 through the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

Roadmap for Gujarat's Inland Fisheries

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh presented a comprehensive roadmap for transforming Gujarat into the country's powerhouse in inland fisheries. The Union Minister said that Gujarat possesses not only a long coastline but also tremendous potential for inland fisheries. Referring to the numerous village ponds across several districts, he said these valuable resources can be effectively utilised to accelerate the Blue Economy. He further noted that Gujarat alone possesses nearly one-third of the country's total saline water resources, providing a strong foundation for shrimp production.

Speaking about export opportunities, the Minister said that Gujarat's inland fisheries currently contribute only 2 per cent to the country's total fisheries exports, indicating significant scope for growth. He suggested greater adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things in fisheries, strengthening hatchery systems, increasing investment in cold chain infrastructure and improving transportation facilities. He called upon the State Government, stakeholders, scientists and entrepreneurs to jointly prepare a time-bound action plan to transform Gujarat into a global hub for inland fisheries. He expressed confidence that the conference would serve as a meaningful platform in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gujarat.

Conference Conclusion and Recognitions

Chairman of Zydex Group Ajay Ranka and Chairman and Managing Director of Rubamin Atul Dalmia also addressed the valedictory ceremony. At the commencement, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Smt. Mamta Verma presented a detailed presentation covering the planning, execution and successful outcomes of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. During the valedictory ceremony, artisans and entrepreneurs from various sectors were also honoured for their contributions. (ANI)