Four people were killed and 29 injured in a bus-lorry collision on NH-27 in Jalpaiguri. WB Minister Shankar Ghosh visited the injured. The state government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.

Following a tragic bus-lorry collision on NH-27, West Bengal Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh visited the injured victims currently receiving treatment. The collision, which involved a bus and a lorry, resulted in the loss of four lives, while 29 other passengers sustained injuries.

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During his visit on Sunday, Ghosh expressed sorrow over the incident and emphasised that officials are working to ensure the best possible medical care for those who were seriously injured in the crash. "We have discussed providing even better treatment for those who are seriously injured... The loss of lives is deeply tragic. The Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident, and assistance will also be provided to the injured. Additionally, the cost of treatment will be borne by our transport department," he told reporters.

State Government Announces Compensation

To support the affected families, Adhikari earlier announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the accident, Rs 1 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. "To assist the affected families during this incredibly difficult time, the State Government will provide the following compensation: Rs. 5 Lakhs to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Rs. 1 Lakh for those grievously injured. Rs. 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries. Furthermore, the entire cost of treatment for the injured will be fully borne by the State Government at our Government Medical facilities. We stand firmly with the affected families in this hour of profound grief and will ensure they receive all possible support," he said.

Details of the Accident

According to officials, the accident occurred when the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus, travelling from Siliguri to Cooch Behar, rammed into the rear of a stationary trailer. The impact was so severe that the rear of the trailer penetrated the bus, trapping several passengers inside. (ANI)