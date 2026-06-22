Congress MP Tariq Anwar alleged a 'cover-up' in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir offering embezzlement case, demanding arrests. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also questioned if the SIT probe constituted by the UP government would be allowed to function impartially.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar has alleged that there was an attempt to shield those involved in the alleged embezzlement of offerings made at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, saying that the absence of strict action gave an impression of a "cover-up." The Congress leader demanded strict action, including registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and arrests of the accused involved in the alleged embezzlement of offerings made at the Ram Temple. Speaking to ANI on the matter, Anwar said, "Until some strict action is taken, it seems like a cover-up is happening, an attempt is being made to protect those involved in this entire embezzlement... An FIR should have been filed, those accused should have been arrested, interrogated, but that wasn't done."

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The remarks come amid an ongoing probe into allegations related to Ram Mandir donations. On June 14, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, IG (Range); and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance. The committee has been directed to submit its preliminary and final reports as soon as possible.

Samajwadi Party raises questions on SIT's impartiality

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised questions over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, questioning whether the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government would be allowed to function impartially. Addressing reporters in Kannauj, the SP chief said the reports regarding alleged irregularities in devotees' offerings were disturbing. "The reports emerging are disturbing. People's devotion and attachment to Lord Ram are unparalleled. People never imagined that such reports regarding their offerings would surface. Although the government has constituted an SIT, a major question remains: will the SIT be allowed to function impartially?" Yadav said.

'BJP values money more than religion'

He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prioritised monetary interests over religious values, adding that the controversy had hurt public sentiment linked to Sanatan traditions. "The BJP has proven that it values money more than religion; no one had even imagined that Sanatan traditions would suffer such a severe blow. We hope the truth will come to light," he said.