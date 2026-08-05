Kerala Transport Minister CP John addressed the controversy over his remarks on the Priyadarsini scheme, clarifying his focus was on women's poverty and admitting the word 'overcrowding' should not have been used. He defended the scheme's success.

Keralam Transport Minister CP John has addressed the political storm surrounding his recent remarks on the Priyadarsini scheme, clarifying that he was looking to focus entirely on addressing financial hardship and severe economic constraints experienced by women. The Minister acknowledged personal accountability and admitted that specific terminology regarding public transport users could have been avoided. "I will be more careful while speaking in the future. You don't know who I am. The word overcrowding should not have been used," CP John said.

Speaking to the reporters, CP John defended the state's welfare framework amid mounting backlash, asserting that his comments on the Priyadarsini scheme were intended to highlight severe challenges faced by women across the state. He said, "The poverty among women in Kerala is very severe. Many cannot even afford the bus fare. Priyadarshini was introduced as part of Rahul Gandhi's intervention. What I said was that there should be interventions in three sectors like Priyadarshini. Public Transport, Public Education, Public Health."

Broader Context and Future Steps

Addressing the broader context of his statements, personal accountability, and future administrative steps, the minister further added, "I said that intervention is needed in these. It is women's own decision to go to non-free schools. This is what I said. I am someone who stands with women. The Priyadarshini scheme is a huge success; we will move forward with the project. Efforts are also being made to resolve the issues faced by private bus operators. I have not made any wrong remarks." The minister further addressed personal accountability and his choice of words, directly highlighting the intent behind his statements. The remarks came in the wake of widespread debate regarding public transport access and family expenses, prompting the minister to explain the intent behind state-backed support programs.

High Court Upholds Scheme

Earlier in June, the Kerala High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation challenging the constitutional validity of the State government's recently launched Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) free bus travel service, 'Priyadarshini Scheme', which provides free travel for women and transgender persons in ordinary Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. "There is nothing before us that exhibits P1 Government Order (G.O.) is contrary to the statutory norms or is perverse or illegal. Hence, the litigation fails, and it is dismissed," the Bench said.

The petitioner, Muhammed Firdouz, had contended that the scheme violated the constitutional guarantees of equality and non-discrimination under Articles 14 and 15, arguing that affluent women were also benefiting from free travel while economically weaker male passengers continued to pay fares.

Political Acclaim for the Scheme

Earlier on June 16, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Priyadarshini Scheme, saying that the United Democratic Front (UDF) government has "turned Indira Guarantee into reality."In an X post, Vadra said on Monday that the free bus service is more than a bus pass; it is the freedom to travel and greater independence for women across Keralam."

With 'Priyadarshini', KSRTC's free bus travel service for women, the Congress-led UDF government has turned an Indira Guarantee into reality. This is more than a bus pass. It is the freedom to travel, the confidence to pursue opportunities, and greater independence for women across Keralam. I congratulate the UDF government for fulfilling this promise and empowering countless women to dream bigger," she said.

About the Priyadarsini Scheme

Meanwhile, the scheme, a flagship initiative of the state government aimed at providing free bus travel to women and transgender persons on KSRTC ordinary services across the State, came into effect from June 15. The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of daily commuters by reducing transportation expenses and promoting greater access to education, employment and other opportunities.

The State government described the initiative as a major welfare measure aimed at strengthening social inclusion and enhancing the economic empowerment of beneficiaries. (ANI)