The West Bengal BJP has made key organisational appointments for the 2026 Municipal Corporation elections. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar is the in-charge for Kolkata, while Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha will oversee preparations in Howrah.

The West Bengal BJP has made organisational appointments for the upcoming 2026 Municipal Corporation elections in Kolkata and Howrah, naming senior party leaders as in-charge and conveners for the two civic bodies.

Kolkata and Howrah Civic Poll Appointments

According to an organisational circular issued by the party, Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar has been appointed in-charge for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, while state vice-president Anindya Banerjee (Raju) has been named co-in-charge. West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy has been appointed convener for the Kolkata civic polls, with BJP MLA from Kashipur-Belgachhia constituency Ritesh Tiwari named co-convener.

For the Howrah Municipal Corporation elections, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha has been appointed in-charge, while Bally MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh has been named convener. The appointments, made by West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, have come into immediate effect, the party said.

Majumdar Congratulates Sunil Bansal

Meanwhile, Majumdar on Wednesday extended congratulations and best wishes to BJP leader Sunil Bansal on his reappointment as the party's National General Secretary. In a post on X, Majumdar said Bansal's leadership would play a crucial role in infusing the organisation with "new energy and strength" and wished him a successful tenure.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री पद पर पुनः नियुक्त होने पर आज @BJP4Bengal के प्रदेश कार्यालय में माननीय श्री @sunilbansalbjp जी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ प्रेषित कीं। संगठन को नई ऊर्जा एवं मजबूती प्रदान करने में उनका नेतृत्व निश्चित रूप से महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका… pic.twitter.com/jv72CNVVT0 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) August 25, 2026

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes were extended today at the state office of @BJP4Bengal to the esteemed Shri @sunilbansalbjp ji on his reappointment to the position of National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party. His leadership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in infusing the organization with new energy and strength. Heartfelt best wishes for his successful tenure and bright future," the post read.

The appointments come as the BJP begins strengthening its organisational preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in the state.