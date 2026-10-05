Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Indian Navy as one of the world's most powerful, highlighting its strong presence in the Indo-Pacific region. He addressed naval personnel in Visakhapatnam, praising their valour and dedication to the nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has praised the Indian Navy, saying that it is among the most powerful navy in the world. He said that the Indian Navy is making its presence strongly felt across the Indo-Pacific region. "Thanks to your valour, our Navy is counted among the most powerful navies in the world. The Indian Navy is making its presence felt across the Indo-Pacific region. I am also proud that whenever the nation and the world have needed it, our Navy has always fulfilled its duty," the Defence Minister said.

Defence Minister Assures Unwavering Support

Rajnath Singh was addressing naval personnel at a ‘Bada Khana’ held at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening. The Defence Minister cautioned naval personnel about the challenges they may face in the future. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Sanjay Bhalla were also present on the occasion. Rajnath Singh said, “It gives me great pleasure to attend the 'Bada Khana' organised by the Eastern Naval Command today. I pay my respects to the brave personnel who remain steadfast in all circumstances. When a sailor protects the country at sea, their family takes on a different front at home. As Defence Minister, I have not come here merely for a ceremonial visit. I have come to say that your Defence Minister has been with you and will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with you.”

“I am also proud that whenever the country and the world have needed it, our Navy has always performed its duty. The waves of the sea never ask what the weather is like today; they simply continue doing their work. In the same way, our soldiers never ask what the challenge is or how difficult it is; they continue doing their duty. Their responsibility is only that our maritime borders must remain secure, and the honour of the Tricolour must be upheld across the world,” he added.

Recalling a Rich Legacy: The 1971 War

Referring to the 1971 war, the Defence Minister recalled the Indian Navy’s rich legacy. He said, “During Operation Trident, when the Indian Navy attacked the Karachi port, the world was left stunned. You proved that the Indian Navy does not merely defend the seas; it also has the capability to strike the enemy in their own territory.”

Caution on Future Challenges

During the event, the Defence Minister also cautioned about future challenges. He said, “The present era is filled with serious challenges. Challenges we are facing in the 21st century today are more difficult than before.”

Praise for Modernisation and Adaptation

The Defence Minister also praised the Indian Navy for evolving and adapting to meet the challenges posed by changing circumstances. “You have adapted yourselves according to the changing circumstances. Today, we have indigenous aircraft carriers, nuclear-powered submarines, stealth frigates, Scorpene-class submarines, and all kinds of weapons, and above all, we have the spirit to prevail. India’s confidence is reflected in every step taken by the Indian Navy,” he added.

A New Philosophy for Maritime Power

Concluding his remarks, Rajnath Singh said that, “We now need to move forward with a new philosophy 'advancing prosperity and power through the sea' we must view the sea as a carrier of power and as an opportunity. The sea is also a pathway to development for us.“