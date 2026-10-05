Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced that around 1,500 new posts will be filled in the state Agriculture Department this year. This comes as 1,500 officials and employees from the department have been promoted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday attended a felicitation programme organised by promoted officials and employees of the Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Department at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal. During the programme, the Chief Minister also distributed compassionate appointment letters to eligible dependent family members of deceased government employees from various departments.

1,500 Promotions, 1,500 New Jobs in Agriculture Department

Speaking to reporters after the programme, CM Yadav stressed that around 1,500 officials and employees of the state Agriculture Department were promoted, while another 1,500 posts would be filled through recruitment this year. “I attended the felicitation programme of the officers and employees of our state’s Agriculture Department whose promotion cases have been resolved. Along with the promotion of around 1,500 officers and employees, we are also going to recruit another 1,500 people for new posts this year. We have also resolved around 300 compassionate appointment cases in the Agriculture Department and will soon bring this number down to zero,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that instructions were also given to all departments that compassionate appointment cases should not be kept pending.

Welfare Initiatives Highlighted

Yadav also highlighted the state government’s welfare initiatives and referred to the distribution of tendu leaf bonus to beneficiaries in Mandla district. “I am satisfied that the result of our government’s continuous efforts to undertake public welfare works is visible. Recently, we distributed a tendu leaf bonus in Mandla and around nine lakh families alone in the district benefited from it,” he said.

Tribute to Rani Durgavati

The Chief Minister also remembered Rani Durgavati on her birth anniversary, describing her as a symbol of courage, honour and good governance. “Today, October 5, is the birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati. She fought 52 battles in her lifetime and emerged victorious in all 52. She also fought against the Mughal empire during Akbar's rule and sacrificed her life while defending the honour and dignity of the country and the state. She taught us to love freedom and also gave us an example of good governance,” CM Yadav said.

He added that Rani Durgavati’s contributions, from water conservation to the welfare of the tribal belt, have earned her respect across the country and the world. (ANI)