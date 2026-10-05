The BJP named eight candidates for the Rajya Sabha biennial election 2026 from Uttar Pradesh. Nominees like Dharampal Singh and Prakash Pal thanked the party leadership, describing their selection as a recognition of dedicated party workers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the Rajya Sabha biennial election 2026 from Uttar Pradesh on Monday thanked the party's central and state leadership, describing their nominations as recognition of dedicated party workers.

The BJP on Monday approved the names of eight candidates: Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar. The announcement was issued by Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP and the party's National Headquarters In-charge. Two women candidates have been named.

Candidates thank leadership for recognition

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmpal Singh said, "I congratulate and offer my respectful salutations to the BJP's organisation and its senior leadership for this. They have given an ordinary worker like me the opportunity to reach the Rajya Sabha—the nation's supreme legislative forum. I wish to assure you that I will raise the voice of the people with utmost honesty and dedication, and I will work to strengthen the party."

Echoing similar sentiments, Prakash Pal said, "I express my gratitude to everyone for giving an opportunity today to a worker like me—who comes from an ordinary background and has been working for the party for over 36 years. This sends a message across the state that if any worker remains dedicated, the party leadership certainly takes notice of them; my nomination today reinforces this message."

One of the two nominated women candidates, Priyanka Rawat, highlighted the role of a party worker. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to all my colleagues and to the central and state leadership...A party worker's role is to strengthen the organisation, to continuously build that strength through campaigns and programmes reaching right down to the booth level. This is a responsibility we all share...The organisation and the government have shown great magnanimity by fielding me as a candidate. My endeavour will be to channel positive energy and make every effort to fulfil the party's vision and objectives," she told ANI.

Another candidate, Shruti Gangwar, said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our central leadership — Prime Minister Modi; our National President; our Central Organisation Secretary, BL Santhosh; and our state leadership—our Chief Minister Yogi ji"

"This is not just a major responsibility entrusted to me; it is a responsibility bestowed upon all women—upon Nari Shakti as a whole. Entrusting me with such a significant responsibility proves that our party and our respected leaders—including PM Modi, who speaks of 'women-led development' and women's leadership—truly walk the talk. By including the names of two women in this list, they have demonstrated the pivotal role women play in the country's progress and in taking the nation forward," she added.

The announcement was issued by Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP and the party's National Headquarters In-charge.

Election schedule and other candidates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the schedule for biennial elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats, 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand, which fall vacant in November upon the retirement of sitting members. A by-election will also be held for a casual vacancy from West Bengal, created by the resignation of TMC MP Rukmini Mallik.

The retiring Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh include Union Minister Hardeep Puri, Arun Singh, Brijlal, BL Verma, Ram Gopal Yadav, Neerja Shekhar, Geeta Alias Chandraprabha, Ramji, Seema, and Dr Dinesh Sharma. Naresh Bansal is the lone retiring member from Uttarakhand. With this notification, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and BL Verma have not been nominated for the Upper House.

On October 4, the BJP named Dinesh Arya as its candidate from Uttarakhand and Rukmini Mallick, also known as Koel Mallick, for the West Bengal by-election. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has named Professor Ramgopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani as its two candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

The last date for filing nominations is October 6. Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 7, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 9. Polling will take place on October 16 from 9 am to 4 pm, with counting on the same day.

Legislative Council elections

Separately, Uttar Pradesh government minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the party filed the nomination of Hari Singh Dhillon, the BJP candidate for the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' Constituency, in Bareilly. "Elections are to be held for 11 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh, comprising Graduate and Teachers' constituency seats. The BJP has announced its candidates for all these seats... The BJP will win the majority of these seats this time," he said. (ANI)