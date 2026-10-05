Rohini Court Bar Association called off its protest after a meeting with the District Judge and senior police officials. The lawyers had abstained from work in protest of an alleged assault on an advocate. Work is set to resume from Tuesday.

Rohini Court Bar Association (RCBA) called off its abstention from judicial work after a meeting with the District Judge and senior police officials. The lawyers' body had called for an abstention from Judicial work in protest of alleged assault on an advocate in a police station. After an assurance from the police, the RCBA called for resumption of judicial work from Tuesday.

Details of the Incident

RCBA on Monday issued a circular informing that the matter concerning the unfortunate incident involving our colleague, Advocate Kamaldeep and his Associate, at Mahendra Park Police Station in September 29, 2026, was taken up by the Executive Committee at the highest appropriate level.

Joint Meeting Leads to Resolution

A joint meeting was held with the District Judge Prem Kumar Bharthwal, other judges, DCP North-West and DCP Rohini, wherein the concerns of the Bar were discussed in detail. It is said that during the meeting, issues related to a fair and impartial investigation of the matter through an independent investigation unit, so that the matter is dealt with objectively and without any bias.

It is also said that the issue of ensuring that no such incident is repeated in future and that the dignity, safety and professional independence of advocates are duly respected was also raised.

A circular issued by the RCBA Secretary, Pradeep Khatri, also stated that the executive body asserted the need for the establishment of proper and effective coordination mechanisms between the Bar and senior police authorities so that any such situation is addressed promptly and appropriately in the future.

It was also informed that it was discussed to ensure that the concerned police authorities maintain professional conduct and mutual respect towards members of the Bar, in the larger interest of the administration of justice. The concerned authorities have positively considered these issues and necessary directions have been given, the circular read. (ANI)