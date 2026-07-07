TMC's Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the BJP-led West Bengal government over women's safety, citing the recovery of a tribal woman's body in Purba Bardhaman. He alleged the state is becoming 'unsafe' and criticized BJP's 'Nari Suraksha' promises.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in West Bengal of failing to ensure women's safety, alleging that the state was becoming "increasingly unsafe" following the recovery of a tribal woman's body in Purba Bardhaman district.

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Taking to X, Banerjee said, "Just like every other BJP-ruled state, West Bengal is becoming increasingly unsafe for women and girls. A tribal woman's body was recovered today from a field in Purba Bardhaman. Her husband has been alleged to have raped and murdered." Just like every other @BJP4India ruled state, WEST BENGAL IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY UNSAFE FOR WOMEN & GIRLS. A tribal woman's body was recovered today from a field in Purba Bardhaman. Her husband has alleged RAPE and MURDER. This is the HORRIFIC REALITY behind @BJP4Bengal's… — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 7, 2026

BJP's 'Nari Suraksha' Promise Questioned

The TMC leader targeted the BJP over its promises on women's security, saying the incident exposed the "reality" behind the party's campaign assurances. "This is the horrific reality behind BJP in Bengal's grand promises of 'Nari Suraksha'. Women continue to live in fear. Families continue to seek justice. BJP's lofty slogans stand brutally exposed - all within just two months of coming to power," Banerjee said.

Questioning the silence of women's rights bodies, Banerjee asked whether any commission would take cognisance of the matter. "Will no commission now take stock of the situation? Or is this the 'GUARANTEE' that PM Modi spoke about before the polls?" he said, while tagging the office of the President of India and the National Commission for Women.

Details of Recent Incidents Emerge

The allegations come after the body of the tribal woman was recovered from a field in Purba Bardhaman on Tuesday morning. Another case has also surfaced from Baruipur after the 12-year-old girl went missing on Saturday and was later found dead in a pond, with an alleged case of rape and murder triggering outrage and protests in the area.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for capital punishment in the case. Meanwhile, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, along with party workers and leaders, on Monday held a candlelight march condemning the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur. (ANI)

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