TN Minister V Gandhiraj said there was no corruption in previous DMK govt projects in Ranipet, attributing delays to expired contracts. He stated pending works are under review and 80% are complete, with the rest to be finished soon.

Tamil Nadu Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj on Monday said there was no corruption in the development projects initiated during the previous DMK government in Ranipet district, adding that the pending works were delayed mainly due to the expiry of contract periods and were now under review. The Minister made the remarks after chairing a review meeting with officials from various government departments at the Ranipet District Collectorate to assess the progress of development projects across the district.

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Addressing reporters after the meeting, Gandhiraj said,"Several projects sanctioned during the previous DMK administration had not been completed despite the expiry of their contract periods. The government was reviewing all such projects, including those that had been left incomplete or were yet to be made operational for public use." He stated, "Nearly 80 per cent of the works had already been completed and assured that the remaining 20 per cent would be finished at the earliest so that all projects could be brought into public use."

Denies ration rice allegation

Responding to allegations regarding the distribution of ration rice at a welfare assistance programme organised in Madurai to mark the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's birthday, the Minister said the allegation was incorrect and that an inquiry into the matter was already underway.

Asserts government transparency

Gandhiraj also asserted that the present Tamil Nadu government's administration was transparent and that there was no scope for corruption. He said there was no necessity to appoint government advocates by accepting money, adding that those who had worked for the ruling TVK could be considered for appointment as government advocates.

On crop loan waiver demand

On the long-pending demand from farmers for a complete waiver of crop loans, the Minister said the request was under the government's consideration and that an official announcement would be made soon.

"This version is written in a neutral, professional English news style suitable for television news, digital platforms, and wire agencies," he added. (ANI)