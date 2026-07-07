One dead, seven missing after a collapse at the Wayanad tunnel construction site. CM VD Satheesan called it an 'unfortunate disaster', blaming contractors for ignoring warnings to remove excavated soil which slid down after heavy rainfall.

1 Dead, 7 Missing in Tragic Incident Addressing reporters, Satheesan said one person had died, seven were undergoing treatment in hospital, and seven others were reported missing following the incident. "There is an unfortunate disaster that happened during the construction of the tunnel in Wayanad district. There was an accident. Now, seven people are in the hospital. One person is reported dead, and seven persons are missing," he said.The Chief Minister said state police, Fire and Rescue Services and defence personnel had been mobilised for the rescue operation, adding that adverse weather and the nature of the soil were posing significant challenges. CM Alleges Contractor Negligence "The District Collector and the Chairman of the Disaster Management Authority issued an order on the 20th itself that all this excavated soil should be removed. The PWD Minister also held a meeting and instructed the contractors to remove it urgently. But the contractors did not follow the instructions of the Disaster Management Authority, the District Collector and the Minister," he alleged.He said the area received around 225 mm of rainfall, while continuous rain was hampering rescue efforts. "The problem is this piled-up soil. It was known that if it rained, it would lead to an accident. Everything possible from the side of the government and the Disaster Management Authority was done. The main issue is that they did not follow the instructions," Satheesan said.The Chief Minister added that eight excavators had already been deployed and more personnel from Kozhikode were on their way to assist the operation. Local Official Confirms Details Meanwhile, Suresh Babu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Kalloor Grama Panchayat, said six injured workers had been shifted to WIMS Hospital, while one body had been recovered from the site. "The front portion, where the soil was excavated and the concrete reinforcement was done, collapsed entirely from the top. This happened due to the heavy rain and other factors," Babu said.Earlier, Satheesan chaired an emergency meeting following the incident and directed Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar and Wayanad Minister T Siddique to proceed to the site and oversee rescue and relief operations. Red Alert Issued Amid Rescue Efforts The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Wayanad and Kozhikode, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall, while rescue efforts continue amid challenging weather conditions. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday said the collapse at the Wayanad tunnel construction site was an "unfortunate disaster" and alleged that contractors had failed to comply with repeated directions from the authorities to remove excavated soil, even after warnings from the District Disaster Management Authority.The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said debris accumulated during excavation for the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site slid down following heavy rainfall, blocking roads. Several people were reported to have been injured after being struck by the debris as per preliminary reports. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state police and Fire and Rescue Services have been deployed for rescue operations.Addressing reporters, Satheesan said one person had died, seven were undergoing treatment in hospital, and seven others were reported missing following the incident. "There is an unfortunate disaster that happened during the construction of the tunnel in Wayanad district. There was an accident. Now, seven people are in the hospital. One person is reported dead, and seven persons are missing," he said.The Chief Minister said state police, Fire and Rescue Services and defence personnel had been mobilised for the rescue operation, adding that adverse weather and the nature of the soil were posing significant challenges."The District Collector and the Chairman of the Disaster Management Authority issued an order on the 20th itself that all this excavated soil should be removed. The PWD Minister also held a meeting and instructed the contractors to remove it urgently. But the contractors did not follow the instructions of the Disaster Management Authority, the District Collector and the Minister," he alleged.He said the area received around 225 mm of rainfall, while continuous rain was hampering rescue efforts. "The problem is this piled-up soil. It was known that if it rained, it would lead to an accident. Everything possible from the side of the government and the Disaster Management Authority was done. The main issue is that they did not follow the instructions," Satheesan said.The Chief Minister added that eight excavators had already been deployed and more personnel from Kozhikode were on their way to assist the operation.Meanwhile, Suresh Babu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Kalloor Grama Panchayat, said six injured workers had been shifted to WIMS Hospital, while one body had been recovered from the site. "The front portion, where the soil was excavated and the concrete reinforcement was done, collapsed entirely from the top. This happened due to the heavy rain and other factors," Babu said.Earlier, Satheesan chaired an emergency meeting following the incident and directed Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar and Wayanad Minister T Siddique to proceed to the site and oversee rescue and relief operations.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Wayanad and Kozhikode, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall, while rescue efforts continue amid challenging weather conditions. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source