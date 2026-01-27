A Wayanad native was arrested in Bengaluru for his involvement in an online trading scam. He is accused of duping a Delhi woman of nearly 4 lakh rupees with false promises of high returns.

Kalpetta: Another member of an online fraud gang has been arrested in a case of cheating a Delhi native of nearly four lakh rupees by promising to make money through online trading. Ashkar Ali (30), a native of Vengappally, Wayanad, was arrested in Bengaluru by a team led by Wayanad Cyber Crime Police Inspector Shaju Joseph. The cyber fraud gang deceived the Delhi woman last September by making her believe she could earn profits through trading via Telegram.

Out of the money obtained through the fraud from the woman, one and a half lakh rupees were transferred to the account of Vishnu, a native of Vythiri. Vishnu then withdrew a total of about three and a half lakh rupees, including that amount, via cheque and handed it over to Ashkar Ali. Vishnu had been arrested earlier. The investigation revealed that Ashkar Ali, who operated within the fraud gang, had subjected many others to similar scams. After learning of Vishnu's arrest by the police, Ashkar Ali fled to North India and later arrived in Bengaluru.

Based on a tip that Ashkar was in Bengaluru, the investigation team, under the direction of the Wayanad District Police Chief, went to Bengaluru and apprehended the accused. It has become clear that the accused's phone contained and shared the bank account details of numerous people. The police have stated that the investigation is ongoing to identify other accused who received money from Ashkar Ali. Ashkar Ali was produced before the Kalpetta CJM court and remanded. The police team included ASI K. Razak, P. Haris, Senior Civil Police Officer Joji Looka, and Civil Police Officer Jineesh.