After her 5-day dharna, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met outgoing Governor CV Ananda Bose, praising him as 'erudite'. Bose has resigned, with his reasons remaining confidential, and RN Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor.

Mamata's 'Cordial' Meeting with Outgoing Governor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, describing him as an "erudite and distinguished individual" and extending her best wishes for his future endeavours.

In a post on X, Banerjee said she met Bose after concluding her five-day dharna at Dharmatala and reflected on her interactions with him during his tenure as Governor. "After concluding our five-day dharna at Dharmatala, I took a moment to personally meet C V Ananda Bose, the Hon'ble Ex Governor of West Bengal, ahead of his departure tomorrow," Banerjee wrote.

"Dr. Bose is an erudite and distinguished individual, and during his tenure I had the opportunity to engage with him on matters concerning the welfare and progress of our state and its people. I have always valued these interactions," she added.

Banerjee also extended her wishes for Bose's future roles. "I extend my warmest wishes to Dr. Bose for all his future endeavours. I am confident that with his wisdom and experience, he will continue to honour any responsibility he undertakes in the days to come," she said. https://x.com/mamataofficial/status/2031382998780932286

TMC's Protest Against Electoral Roll Revision

The meeting came shortly after Banerjee concluded a five-day sit-in protest at Dharmatala against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The protest was organised by the All India Trinamool Congress, which accused the BJP and Election Commission of attempting what it calls "silent invisible rigging" ahead of the upcoming elections in West Bengal.

During the dharna, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to manipulate the electoral process by removing names of legitimate voters from the rolls and warned that the democratic rights of citizens must be protected.

Governor's Resignation and New Appointment

Bose on His 'Conscious' Resignation

Meanwhile, Bose recently stepped down from the post of Governor, submitting his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. Earlier, Bose described his decision to resign as a "conscious" one, adding that the reasons behind it would remain confidential for the time being. "The fact remains that I have taken a conscious decision to resign. The reasons for this will remain confidential till the right time comes," he said.

Explaining his departure, Bose drew an analogy with cricket, saying it was the right time to conclude his tenure. "Wherever there is an entry, there is an exit. I have completed 1200 days as Governor here, which in cricket terms means 12 centuries. That's enough. There is a time to stop; I thought this is the right time for me to go to the exit," he said.

Future Plans and Successor Appointed

According to an official statement from Lok Bhavan, Bose will return to his home state of Kerala and plans to work towards the vision of "Viksit Bharat" under the guidance of the national leadership.

Meanwhile, RN Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal as part of a broader administrative reshuffle announced by the Centre. The appointment will take effect once he assumes charge of the office. (ANI)