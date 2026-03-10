To curb forest fires, Uttarakhand's govt purchased pine needles worth Rs 5.42 crore from villagers, collecting 5,532 tonnes. The state has also launched awareness camps, formed village committees, and insured fire watchers for Rs 10 lakh.

Pine Needle Purchase Initiative to Curb Fires

As per the Efforts initiated under the directions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to prevent forest fires in the state are expected to yield meaningful results. Through the Forest Department, the government has purchased pine needles (pirul) worth RS 5 crore 42 lakh from villagers within a year.

During the Question Hour on the second day of the Budget Session in the Assembly today, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal shared that to eliminate the root cause of fires in pine forests, 5,532 tonnes of pine needles were purchased from villagers in 2025. The target has now been increased to 8,555 tonnes. The government's objective is to collect pine needles so that the chances of forest fires can be reduced to a minimum.

Focus on Public Awareness and Community Participation

To prevent forest fires, the Uttarakhand government is also focusing on public awareness. Under the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, 1,239 awareness camps have been organised.

One of the most significant steps taken by the government is the formation of Forest Fire Management Committees under the chairmanship of village heads (Gram Pradhans). These committees are working alongside the department to protect forests. Each concerned Gram Panchayat is also being provided an incentive amount of Rs 30,000 for this initiative.

Ensuring Safety for Fire Watchers

Fire watchers play a crucial role during forest fire incidents. For their safety, the government has, for the first time, provided insurance coverage. Fire watchers have been given a group insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. Last year, 5,600 fire watchers contributed to efforts to prevent forest fires. (ANI)