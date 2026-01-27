A 24‑year‑old woman’s sudden death near Yediyur Lake has raised troubling questions of dowry demands and family pressure.

A shocking case has emerged from Bengaluru where a 24‑year‑old married woman ended her life amid allegations of relentless dowry harassment. The incident occurred near Yediyur Lake, drawing attention to the continuing menace of financial demands within marriages.

Police confirmed that the deceased, Keerthi, had been married to Guruprasad since November 2023. Her parents allege that the marriage, which cost them nearly ₹35 lakh, quickly turned into a cycle of demands for additional money. They claim that Guruprasad and his family pressured Keerthi for funds to build a house, leading to unbearable distress.

According to the complaint, Guruprasad demanded ₹10 lakh in December. Keerthi’s parents managed to provide ₹8 lakh, but the harassment allegedly continued. Unable to cope, Keerthi was found dead at her residence near Yediyur Lake. Her family insists this was not suicide but a consequence of sustained dowry‑related abuse.

The parents further stated that Guruprasad misled them on the day of the incident, claiming Keerthi had fainted. When they arrived at the hospital, they discovered she was already dead. This revelation intensified their accusations, prompting them to file a formal complaint with the police.

Authorities have registered a First Information Report against Guruprasad and his family members. The body was sent for post‑mortem examination before being handed over to Keerthi’s family in Madhugiri for final rites. Investigators are now examining the circumstances surrounding her death and the financial transactions involved.

The case has drawn parallels with another recent incident in Pune, where a married woman died by suicide after alleged harassment from her husband and in‑laws. In that case, police filed charges against multiple family members, highlighting the recurring nature of such tragedies across different regions.

Keerthi’s death has reignited debate over the persistence of dowry practices despite legal prohibitions. Families often spend lavishly on weddings, yet face continued demands afterward. In this case, her parents emphasized that they had already provided substantial financial support, including cash and gold, but the harassment did not stop.

Community members expressed shock at the incident, noting that Keerthi had been married for barely two years. Activists argue that stronger enforcement of dowry laws and greater social awareness are essential to prevent similar cases.