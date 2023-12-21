Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Yogi Adityanath's viral interaction with momo seller over BJP leaders visit; asks if they paid for it

    "Did BJP leaders pay for the momos?" Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's interaction with a momo seller in Gorakhpur in the presence of eminent leaders of the saffron party has gone viral on X.

    WATCH Yogi Adityanath's viral interaction with momo seller over BJP leaders visit; asks if they paid for it snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    In a heartwarming and candid moment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath connected with a momo seller in Gorakhpur during a government program. The incident unfolded as Yogi Adityanath humorously inquired whether any public representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had visited the momo seller's outlet. In a delightful response, the momo seller revealed that Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan had not only visited his establishment but had also indulged in trying some of the delicacies.

    Also read: Explained: How Ayodhya has undergone transformational change

    The interaction took place in the presence of prominent BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, and other senior party members. This informal exchange showcased a refreshing and approachable side of the political leadership, emphasizing their engagement with local businesses and communities.

    In the video, UP CM can be seen asking the momo seller, "Have any of these BJP leaders visited your shop to have momos?"

    In response, the momo seller said, "Yes, MPs have come."

    Amazed by the answer, Yogi Adityanath asked, "Really? They came? Did they pay for the momos?" The crowd erupted in laughter and applause by this response from the UP CM.

    Watch the viral video below:

    The Chief Minister's lighthearted inquiry about whether the BJP leaders paid for the momos or not brought a moment of laughter and also underscored the BJP's commitment to grassroots connections and understanding the pulse of the local populace. The acknowledgment of a BJP representative visiting the momo seller's outlet highlights the party's emphasis on engaging with small businesses, fostering a sense of camaraderie between leaders and local entrepreneurs.

    The presence of key BJP leaders at the government program further signifies the party's dedication to addressing local concerns and promoting developmental initiatives. Yogi Adityanath's exchange with the momo seller not only created a memorable moment but also served as a reminder of the BJP's commitment to connect with people at the grassroots level.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Administration to put up road signs in Tamil and Telugu

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy bows out of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, paves way for new faces

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy bows out of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, paves way for new faces

    Congress decides to shift Delhi headquarters to new 'Indira Bhawan' building, sources reveal AJR

    Congress decides to shift Delhi headquarters to new 'Indira Bhawan' building, sources reveal

    Karnataka gears up for challenging January in battle against COVID-19

    Karnataka gears up for challenging January in battle against COVID-19

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special services to Kerala on THESE dates for Christmas holidays anr

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special services to Kerala on THESE dates for Christmas holidays

    INDIA bloc parties treat each other with contempt BJP on Nitish Kumar outburst over Hindi 'translation'

    'INDIA bloc parties treat each other with contempt...' BJP on Nitish Kumar outburst over Hindi 'translation'

    Recent Stories

    Christmas 2023: Here are 7 easy steps to bake homemade fruit cake from scratch SHG

    Christmas 2023: Here are 7 easy steps to bake homemade fruit cake from scratch

    Dunki LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan's movie, starting 50 mins out on social media; more than 1.3 Lakh watched RBA

    Dunki LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan's movie, starting 50 mins out on social media; more than 1.3 Lakh watched

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy bows out of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, paves way for new faces

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy bows out of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, paves way for new faces

    Interstellar to Martian: 7 must-watch movies for Space enthusiasts ATG

    Interstellar to Martian: 7 must-watch movies for Space enthusiasts

    year ender 2023 AI, Bard, ChatGPT, Deepfake and more: A look back at the A to Z of tech in 2023 snt

    AI, Bard, ChatGPT, Deepfake and more: A look back at the A to Z of tech in 2023

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon