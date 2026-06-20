GSRTC's QR-code feedback system in Gujarat has received a 4.7/5 satisfaction rating from over 3.13 lakh passengers. The system, now expanded state-wide, aims to improve safety, comfort, and service quality, with officials acting on feedback.

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has recorded an average passenger satisfaction rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars through its QR-code-based feedback system, with more than 3.13 lakh passenger responses received between March 1 and June 19, 2026.

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Statewide Rollout of QR-Code System

According to GSRTC, the QR-code feedback mechanism, which was introduced on a pilot basis in March 2025, has now been expanded across the state's public transport network. The corporation said the initiative was aimed at improving passenger safety, comfort and service quality by enabling commuters to submit feedback directly through their mobile phones during their journey.

The QR-code system, initially introduced in premium luxury buses, was later expanded following its response from passengers. GSRTC said QR codes are now displayed at 125 bus stations, depot control points and in more than 8,000 buses across the state.

High Ratings Across Service Parameters

The Passenger Feedback Report for the period between March 1 and June 19, 2026, was based on responses from 3,13,824 passengers and reflected a high level of satisfaction with the corporation's services across key operational parameters. Under the leadership of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, passenger convenience, safety and service quality have been prioritised across the public transport system, according to the release. The report showed high ratings across multiple service indicators. Staff behaviour and passenger safety received average ratings of 4.9 out of 5 stars, while cleanliness, seating comfort and punctuality each received 4.8 stars.

Commitment to Actionable Feedback

Speaking about the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said GSRTC was not only collecting passenger feedback but also acting upon it. "GSRTC is not merely collecting feedback; it is actively acting on it. All complaints, suggestions, and issues reported by passengers are promptly forwarded to the concerned departments and local bus depots. The feedback is verified without delay, and necessary corrective measures are taken on the ground. We are committed to providing commuters with the best possible public transport services," Sanghavi said.

According to GSRTC, complaints, suggestions and issues received through the platform are forwarded to the concerned departments and local depots for verification and necessary action. A senior official said the corporation views passenger feedback as an important tool for improving services and remains committed to providing safe, reliable and passenger-friendly transportation across Gujarat.

The corporation said the large-scale rollout of the digital feedback system has helped strengthen passenger engagement and improve service monitoring across its operations. (ANI)