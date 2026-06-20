PM Modi addressed a program in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, marking 2 years of the BJP govt. He wished President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday, announced Pahadpur will be a 'Solar Village', and inaugurated projects worth Rs 47,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public program 'Vikas Ra Dhara, Odisha Sara' in Mayurbhanj to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government in Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the programme, along with President Droupadi Murmu and CM Mohan Charan Majhi. During the occasion, PM Modi also inaugurated several developmental projects.

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The Prime Minister also extended his warm wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of her birthday, saying, "The daughter of Odisha has today reached such a high position in the country, guiding us all. This is a matter of immense pride for all of us. The personality of the President, her generous and compassionate nature, and her unwavering dedication to serving the nation and society have not only strengthened the identity of Mayurbhanj but of the entire state of Odisha."

"Today, a very auspicious moment occurred because it is President ji's birthday, and I got the opportunity to visit his village today and extend my best wishes to him. Today, I also went to Pahadpur with President ji," PM added.

Pahadpur to become a 'Solar Village'

The Prime Minister announced that Pahadpur village will undergo rapid development to become a "Solar Village," ensuring that every household in the region is equipped with solar energy.

Comparing the initiative to the legacy of the Konark Sun Temple, the Prime Minister stated that Pahadpur is set to create its own unique identity on the global map as a hub for renewable energy. "Pahadpur will now be rapidly developed as a solar village. This means that every household here will be ensured access to solar power. Just as Odisha's Konark Sun Temple has a unique identity, Pahadpur will earn the identity of a Solar Village," PM Modi said.

Transforming Odisha's Resources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the government is focused on transforming Odisha's natural resources into economic "possibilities," noting that the state is witnessing a massive industrial surge. The Prime Minister highlighted the success of initiatives like the 'Utkarsh Odisha' campaign, which has been instrumental in attracting global and domestic investors to the state. "Our government is transforming Odisha's resources into Odisha's possibilities. Large investments are coming to Odisha, new industries are being set up here, and campaigns like Utkarsh Odisha are being run for this purpose," PM Modi said.

Commitment to Tribal Empowerment

PM Modi also reaffirmed the government's commitment to the empowerment of tribal communities, stating that tribal youth are being connected with better opportunities for education and employment. "To uplift the tribal society, we are connecting tribal youth with opportunities for education and employment. These children should get better facilities for studies... For this, around 500 Eklavya Model Schools have been opened across the country," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's Bond with Mayurbhanj

Reflecting on his bond with the region, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming public presence, stating that the affection of the people of Mayurbhanj constantly draws him back. "The BJP government in Odisha has now completed 2 years. On this occasion, coming among all of you, this fortune of coming to Mayurbhanj, and your presence here in such large numbers--this opportunity is very special for me. Your affection keeps drawing me back here time and again," PM Modi said.

Festive Spirit in Odisha

Highlighting the cultural significance of the timing, the Prime Minister noted that Odisha is currently in a festive spirit, with major traditional celebrations underway. "Our Odisha is currently immersed in the joy of festivals. The Gan Parda festival here was celebrated with great pomp just last week. Preparations for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra are also in full swing. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm regarding the Baripada Rath Yatra in Mayurbhanj as well. And amidst all this, the festival of democracy and development is also underway," the PM added.

Major Developmental Projects Inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects worth approximately Rs 47,000 crore in Odisha, aimed at transforming the state's infrastructure and public services.

Cultural Visit to Sacred Groves

Earlier in the day, in a significant cultural gesture, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pahadpur village in the Mayurbhanj district. The two leaders performed traditional worship, rituals, and prayers at the sacred groves of 'Santali Jahira' and 'Ho Jahira,' seeking blessings for the nation's prosperity. (ANI)