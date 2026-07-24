A sharp political war of words erupted in Telangana after BRS leader KT Rama Rao's protest in solidarity with students over the NEET paper leak, which the state BJP dismissed as 'hypocrisy' citing the BRS government's own record on exam leaks.

A sharp political war of words erupted in Telangana on Friday following BRS Working President KT Rama Rao's (KTR) protest at Dharna Chowk in solidarity with students protesting the NEET paper leak in Delhi. Earlier in the day, KTR led a dharna demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and criticised police action against student demonstrators at Jantar Mantar.

KTR stated that as a father of two young children, he was "devastated" to see the police action in Delhi, adding that his protest carried "no political motive" other than expressing solidarity with the nation's youth. "This protest was in solidarity with what is happening in Delhi. As a father of two young children, I was devastated to see the kind of atrocities that were being committed by Delhi police against the youngsters at Jantar Mantar. There is no political motive to this protest other than expressing solidarity with the youngsters of the entire nation," he told reporters.

BJP Dismisses Protest as 'Hypocrisy'

Hitting back strongly, Telangana BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao dismissed KTR's protest as "hypocrisy and double standards," arguing that the BRS leader had no standing to demonstrate at Dharna Chowk. "KTR has no moral right to go for dharna at Dharna Chowk. First, his father and his party wanted to remove Dharna Chowk; they did not want anyone to do dharnas. Today, the same man is going to do dharna there," Ramchander Rao told ANI.

"Second, regarding paper leaks, his government was responsible for Group 1 exam leaks. In 10 years of their rule, not even a single Group 1 appointment was made. Even in the Intermediate marks scam, more than 25 students died by suicide... Without apologising to the students, he is conducting a dharna today," added Ramchander Rao.

Nationwide Unrest and Legal Action

The confrontation follows widespread unrest surrounding the NEET paper leak issue. On July 20, a massive demonstration organised by youth groups and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi turned volatile when police deployed tear gas and lathi-charged to prevent marchers from reaching Parliament. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea on July 27 alleging excessive police force against student protesters at Jantar Mantar and other locations across the country.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

In a significant development in the nationwide stir, social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late Thursday night after receiving a formal written assurance from the Union Government promising reforms to address the NEET examination issue and revamp the country's competitive testing framework. (ANI)