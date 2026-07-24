BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the opposition of making "political gains" with the student-led movement over the NEET leak. He lauded PM Modi's announcement of a fast-track court, while the opposition demands Education Minister Pradhan's resignation.

BJP slams Opposition for 'politicising' NEET protest

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday accused the opposition leaders of making "political gains" with the student-led movement, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a fast-track court for paper leak cases. Parliament has witnessed a deadlock on the NEET-UG paper leak issue, where the government has called for discussion while the Opposition has demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and debate under Rule 267, adjourning the business of the Upper House, as conditions for the debate.

Anurag Thakur told ANI, "On one side, there is an opposition, which wants to make political gains on the shoulders of the youth, and on the other side there are protesters, who want more transparency in the examination process, do not want any future paper leaks, and want strict action against the current paper leak. As far as the NEET paper leak is concerned, the 13 culprits have been arrested and sent to jail. Now, Prime Minister Modi has also talked about setting up a fast-track court to ensure that they get the harshest punishment soon."

BJP MP Tarun Chugh also echoed a similar sentiment, stating that the Centre has been working to support students and punish culprits involved in the NEET paper leak. He also accused the Opposition parties of "hijacking" the students' movement. "Prime Minister, from the very beginning, has been working tirelessly to support the students and punish the culprits involved in the injustice done to them, including the paper writing. His last night's tweet, his video, and the subsequent end of the hunger strike are positive steps. But the opposition is constantly trying to make political gains out of these issues. It is unfortunate to see the lives of students and their future being looked at with such political motives. Currently, the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, Kejriwal, and Rahul Gandhi are competing for political mileage. There is a competition to hijack the students' problems politically," Chugh said.

Opposition hits back at Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a late-night video on social media promised that "stricter" action against paper leaks, hinting at a Bill to be brought in by the Union Cabinet to amend the anti-paper leak legislation, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

However, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha hit back at the Centre, claiming that there was "no truth in the message." Citing the "clean chit" to Sanjeev Mukhiya in the 2024 NEET paper leak case, he alleged that the government has failed to resolve previous such cases. "If the Prime Minister had done this earlier, it would have seemed like the strictest possible action had been taken. There was no truth in this message. You haven't even resolved the old cases yet; more than 100 papers have leaked, our country's children, society's children, have been lying there hungry and thirsty, exhausted, in the sun, in the rain, day and night for so many days, but you haven't expressed concern for them even once? The Prime Minister should have definitely met them at least once or hugged them and given assurances, but that didn't happen. It seems like this government is sitting back in power and arrogance, and this government, sitting in power, has lost its credibility. I would want the Prime Minister to restore his reputation. Whatever he says, he should do," the TMC leader said.

Govt meets student delegation

Earlier today, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met with the Cockroach Janata Party delegation. Following the meeting, JP Nadda told reporters, "The meeting went on for almost two hours. They had three main demands and five reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had with the government."

CJP's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka claimed that the government was positive on their two demands, which included compensation for suicide victims of the NEET leak and no FIRs against protesting students. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)