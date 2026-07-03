A Nagpur auto-rickshaw driver, Rajendra Temre, received an extra Rs 50 from a passenger and chose not to keep it. Instead, he filmed himself using the money to help strangers, including giving a free ride and cash to an elderly woman, in a video that has since gone viral. His gesture of kindness has won widespread praise on social media.

After a passenger paid him Rs 50 extra for their ride, a Nagpur auto-rickshaw driver used the money to brighten the day of strangers, winning hearts on social media. The beautiful video was published on Instagram by Nagpur-based auto-rickshaw driver Rajendra temre, commonly known as Raju Baba, who captured what he did when a client unintentionally handed him Rs 50 more.

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In the film, Raju was seen driving his auto while saying that he had just noticed a passenger had paid him Rs 50 more than the fare. Rather than pocketing the additional money, he opted to utilise it to aid people.

He saw an old woman strolling by the side of the road as he drove on. "I'm also heading towards the chowk, come and sit inside, we're both heading in the same direction," he added as he pulled over next to her. She was hesitant at first, but she finally agreed to take the free trip.

Raju gave the woman a Rs 10 note before letting her off, explaining that he wanted her to keep a portion of the additional Rs 50 he had gotten from a passenger.

After that, he continued travelling and soon encountered an old guy strolling in the heat. Raju came over once again, handed him another Rs 10 from the excess cash, and offered him a glass of water. After giving away Rs 20, he grinned at the camera and stated he still had Rs 30 and wants to figure out how to share the rest with others.

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The video received considerable praise online, with some viewers claiming that the car driver's action demonstrated that generosity is judged not by how much money someone has, but by their desire to offer it.

Many others stated his decision to spend the unexpected Rs 50 on assisting total strangers rather than hoarding it for himself added to the significance of the gesture. Several people commented that simple acts of kindness may have a far greater impact than pricey offerings, especially when focused toward those in most need.

Several commenters hoped his video would encourage more people to perform small acts of kindness in their everyday lives, while others praised him for using social media to highlight compassion rather than creating sensational content.