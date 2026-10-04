An Australian couple explored Amritsar’s food scene, sampling kulcha, chole bhature, lassi, aloo tikki, mutton rogan josh and fruit cream. Content creator Lara Severino shared their eight-hour food tour, drawing praise from social media users.

An Australian couple’s food tour in Amritsar, Punjab, has caught the attention of social media users after content creator Lara Severino shared glimpses of their first day exploring India’s street food scene. From crispy, buttery kulchas and piping-hot chole bhature to creamy lassi, spicy aloo tikki and tender mutton, the couple sampled several popular local dishes during an eight-hour food adventure.

In a video documenting their culinary journey, Severino took viewers along as the couple visited some of Amritsar’s popular food spots. She described the flavours, textures and preparation of each dish while sharing her reactions to the food. Their enthusiastic response to Punjab’s rich food culture and variety of local dishes prompted viewers to share their own reactions online.

Australian Couple Explores Amritsar’s Famous Food Spots

The couple began their food tour at Pehalwan Kulcha, where they tried the traditional Amritsari breakfast. Severino described the kulcha as crispy and buttery, with a texture similar to a croissant, while highlighting the spices and chutney served with it.

Their next stop was Beera Samosa Wala, where they sampled piping-hot chole bhature. Severino praised the airy texture of the dish and described it as another standout experience from their food tour.

The couple then headed to Gian di Lassi, one of Amritsar’s well-known lassi spots. Severino tried the shop’s popular peda lassi before tasting the original version. She described the latter as slightly tart and compared its taste to Greek yoghurt.

From Aam Papad Chaat To Amritsari Meat

The food trail continued at Lubhaya Ram Aampapar Wala, where the couple tried aam papad chaat. Severino reacted enthusiastically to the tangy tamarind-based preparation.

At Sunny Tikki Wala, the couple sampled aloo tikki, a popular spiced potato snack. Severino compared it to a loaded hash brown and said the Indian spices made it even better.

The couple’s next stop was Surinder Meat Shop, where they ordered mutton rogan josh with extra gravy. Severino praised the dish, particularly the tenderness of the meat, which she said was falling apart.

Their final stop was Rana Fruit Cream. Severino was impressed by the creamy dessert and described it enthusiastically as they wrapped up their food-filled day.

Eight Hours Of Exploring Punjab’s Food Culture

The Australian couple began their food tour at 9 am and continued exploring Amritsar until around 5 pm. During the eight-hour journey, they visited eight food spots and sampled a wide variety of dishes.

Severino documented the experience through video, giving viewers a glimpse of the couple’s first day of exploring Indian food. Their tour covered everything from a traditional Amritsari breakfast and lassi to street food, meat dishes and dessert.

The food trail also offered a snapshot of Amritsar’s diverse culinary culture, with the couple trying several dishes that are popular among locals and visitors.

How Did Social Media React?

The couple’s food tour received positive reactions on social media, with viewers praising their choice of food spots and enthusiasm for trying local dishes.

One user commented: "You definitely had all the best ones."

A second user wrote: "Now that’s a 10/10 Indian food review."

A third user commented: "Indian food Best."