Gujarat government signed an MoU to empower rural women in the dairy sector. This initiative will link women's Self-Help Groups with the state's dairy cooperative network, providing financial, technical, and institutional support to them.

A major initiative has been undertaken to empower rural women economically and strengthen dairy-based livelihoods in Gujarat. In the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Rajkot, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed among Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC), the Cooperation Department, and the Animal Husbandry Department.

The MoU aims to strengthen coordination among women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), Gujarat’s dairy cooperative network and the technical services of the Animal Husbandry Department, said a release. This integrated approach will help women milk producers become organised and self-reliant dairy entrepreneurs.

Details of the Agreement

As per the agreement, women engaged in milk production at the village level will be linked with Self-Help Groups and gradually organised into women’s dairy producer groups and, where required, producer enterprises.

Financial and Technical Support

Moreover, women milk producers will receive financial support through Self-Help Groups, including bank linkages, institutional credit, loans to purchase livestock, and assistance for essential dairy equipment and infrastructure. They will also receive guidance on accessing interest subsidies, subject to eligibility and fund availability.

Additionally, the Animal Husbandry Department will provide balanced animal feed, vaccination, deworming, artificial insemination, breed improvement, and animal healthcare services. It will also offer technical guidance on selecting suitable livestock and planning livelihood activities.

Roles of Key Departments

The Cooperation Department will connect women milk producers with milk cooperative societies and district milk unions through its extensive network.

GLPC will identify women beneficiaries, guide them in accessing credit, and strengthen producer groups.

Value Addition and Business Participation

The women’s groups will undertake value-added activities such as collective procurement of animal feed, milk collection, quality improvement, packaging, branding, processing, and marketing. This will help women participate in every stage of the dairy business, beyond just milk production.

Implementation and Monitoring

State- and district-level coordination and monitoring committees will be formed to ensure effective implementation and regularly review the scheme’s progress.

Government's Vision for Empowerment

Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperation Minister Jitu Vaghani said that integrating self-help groups, institutional credit and dairy cooperatives would create new opportunities for rural women entrepreneurs. He emphasised that the state government is committed to sustainably increasing women’s income through scientific animal husbandry, animal healthcare and value addition.

The Minister added that this integrated initiative would increase rural women’s participation in animal husbandry, improve access to institutional credit and promote sustainable growth in rural household incomes by enhancing milk productivity and quality. (ANI)