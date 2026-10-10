Due to security reasons amid planned protests, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended the closure of 45 metro stations until 10 pm on Saturday. The decision will be reviewed by security agencies for further updates.

The 45 Delhi Metro stations that were closed from 9 pm on Friday due to security reasons will remain closed until 10 pm on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

In a service update posted on X, DMRC said the situation would be reviewed by security agencies and further updates would be shared accordingly.

“The 45 Metro stations, closed since 09:00 PM on Friday due to security reasons, will continue to remain closed till 10:00 PM tonight (10th October). Further, the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates shall be shared accordingly,” DMRC said.

Police Proposal and Station Details

According to an official communication, Delhi Police proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of the planned protests.

According to the DMRC post on X on Friday, the 57 stations identified in the communication include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.

"However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station," said DMRC.

Protests Against ECI Prompt Security Measures

The proposed outreach comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls, demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)