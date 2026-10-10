Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls on Congress leaders to join an AICC protest in Delhi. Separately, Delhi Police detained protesters, including Arvind Kejriwal, at a CJP-led demonstration against the CEC, citing lack of permission for the gathering.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has invited party leaders and public representatives to visit Delhi on October 12 to participate in a protest organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO). According to the Telangana CMO, the Chief Minister invited Members of Parliament, Rajya Sabha members, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Members of the Legislative Council, corporation chairpersons, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and key Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders to Delhi. Revanth Reddy called upon them to participate in the protest programme organised by the AICC in the national capital on October 12, the Telangana CMO said.

Delhi Police Detain Protesters at Separate Rally

Meanwhile, Delhi Police continues to take demonstrators into preventive custody after informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering. According to sources, Delhi Police has detained 1,000 protesters across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal Among Those Detained

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora were detained by Delhi Police amid protests against the CEC. (ANI)

Heavy Security and Police Action

At Dhaula Kuan, security forces erected heavy barricades and deployed spike strips, while female police personnel were also present to conduct thorough vehicle inspections.

Detailing the ongoing operations and the enforcement of preventive protocols, DCP Kumar Abhishek told ANI, "In view of the protest announced in New Delhi today, preventive checks have been implemented here. Female staff are present, and we are checking all vehicles." Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure that public order is not disrupted, and a short while ago, we detained some individuals who were planning to participate in today's protest... These arrangements are ongoing; the operation has been continuous since last night and will remain in effect throughout the day."