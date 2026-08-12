A woman enjoying a ride in a unique auto-rickshaw in Vasai has caught social media attention after a video showed the vehicle's transparent roof. Passengers jokingly called it a “sunroof auto”, with users comparing the ride to a luxury or convertible experience.

Auto-rickshaws are a familiar sight on Indian roads, but one unusual vehicle spotted in Vasai has given the everyday commute an unexpected twist. A video showing an auto-rickshaw with a transparent roof has caught the attention of social media users, with many jokingly comparing the vehicle to a car fitted with a sunroof. The unusual design appeared to give passengers a clear view of the sky as they travelled through the streets, turning an ordinary auto ride into what the passengers described as a “sunroof experience”.

The clip shows a group of people enjoying their ride in the modified auto-rickshaw, with a woman seen recording a selfie video while travelling with others. The unusual roof quickly became the highlight of the video and prompted a variety of reactions online.

‘Sunroof Experience’ In An Auto

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @the.co.usinscrew, with the location tagged as Vasai.

The caption accompanying the post read: "Normal auto ride ❌ Sunroof experience in an auto."

The video features the passengers smiling and enjoying the ride as the auto-rickshaw moves through the streets. Its transparent glass or plastic roof allows light to enter from above and gives passengers a clear view of the sky.

The feature has led social media users to jokingly refer to the vehicle as a “sunroof auto”, adding a touch of luxury to an otherwise familiar mode of transport.

‘Plot Twist: Sunroof Auto’

The text displayed on the video adds to its humorous appeal, reading: “Plot twist: Sunroof auto”.

Unlike the conventional roofs found on most auto-rickshaws, the transparent covering gives the vehicle a distinctive appearance. The passengers appeared to be enjoying the unusual experience, while the video has since attracted attention for its creative take on a regular auto ride.

The clip also highlights how everyday travel experiences can become social media moments when an unusual feature catches people's attention.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted several amusing reactions from social media users, with many comparing the vehicle to a premium or convertible car.

One user commented: "Premium auto with sunroof."

Second user commented: "Semi Convertible."

Third user commented: "Luxury feeling at economical rates... Kudoz to the auto owner ."

Fourth user commented: "Wanna have a ride in this ."