Watch: Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah's shoes; opposition reacts

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    In its latest attack, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party following a viral video in which Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar fetched Union Home Minister Amit Shah's sandals while visiting a temple in the state.

    The TRS offensive is led by the Telangana minister and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao.

     

    He tweeted the video and stated that the state's people are watching the 'slaves of Gujarat' and will oppose any attempt to diminish Telangana's 'self-respect.' He tweeted with the hashtag '#TelanganaPride.'

    TRS social media convener, Y Sathish Reddy, called the state BJP chief's actions 'Gulamgiri at its best.'

     

    The BJP has yet to respond to the TRS's attack on the video shot outside Secunderabad's Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam.

    Shah's visit to Telangana coincides with the byelections for the Munugode Assembly seat in the Nalgonda district.

    On Sunday, Shah accused the TRS government of betraying the trust of the people of the state.

    He welcomed former Congress leader Rajagopal Reddy into the party, saying, "The BJP's acceptance of Rajagopal Reddy marks the start of the KCR government's demise. The KCR government betrayed the Telangana people's trust. The KCR government is not celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day due to fear of Majlis. They promised to observe Telangana Liberation Day in September. However, the KCR government failed to keep their promise."

    He added, "KCR is denying the state farmers the PM Fasal Beema Yojana. He has sinned, preventing farmers from purchasing insurance. The KCR administration is anti-farmers."

    Furthermore, "They had promised to make Chief Minister from the Dalit community if their government is formed," accusing KCR of pushing dynastic politics. So far, they have not succeeded. If they are re-elected, KTR will replace KCR, but Dalits will not."

    Telangana, according to Shah, is 'yearning for change.' "People are gearing up to elect the pro-poor and pro-development BJP government led by PM @narendramodi Ji," he tweeted.

    Following the attack, KTR fired back, calling Shah's 'anti-farmer' jab the 'joke of the century.' In response to the dynastic politics, the minister targeted Shah's son Jay Shah, now the secretary of India's Board of Control for Cricket.

    The attack on KCR by the Home Minister follows the TRS chief's push for a national role ahead of the 2024 general election. KCR accused the Prime Minister of 'dressing for elections' and urged the people to 'throw BJP into the Bay of Bengal.'

    He skipped a meeting with Prime Minister Modi earlier this month and called the Niti Aayog 'useless.'

    Also Read: KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    Also Read: Karnataka tops NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index for third time; followed by Telangana, Haryana

    Also Read: Covid-19 spike: Centre shoots off advisory to seven states

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
