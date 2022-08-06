Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Covid-19 spike: Centre shoots off advisory to seven states

    Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have been asked to maintain the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests. The states must also closely monitor districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management.

    Covid 19 spike: Centre shoots off advisory to seven states
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    The Centre has written to the state health secretaries of Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana over rising Covid cases.

    Also Read: 'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    The letter from the union health secretary said that upcoming months are likely to witness mass gatherings in the context of various festivities to be held in different parts of the country, leading to a large number of individuals undertaking intra and inter-state journeys or congregating in the same places. 

    Stating that mass gatherings may potentially facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases, the Centre said that it is critical for states to ensure adequate testing is undertaken in all their districts. 

    States have been asked to maintain the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests. The states must also closely monitor districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management.

    The states have also been advised to diligently follow the five-fold strategy -- Test, Track, TreatVaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour within the community.

    The Centre's advisory comes on a day when the country reported 19,406 new cases in the last 24 hours. 

    Delhi has been reporting high-average daily new cases for the past one month (811 average cases/day), with a high of 2,202 new cases reported on August 5. The state has contributed to 8.2% of India's weekly new cases in the week ending August 5 and has also recorded 1.86 times increase in average daily new cases from 802 (week ending July 29, 2022) to 1,492 in (week ending August 5)

    Kerala has also been reporting high average daily new cases for the past month (2,347 average cases/day), with a high of 1,364 new cases reported on August 5. The state contributed to 7.8% of India's weekly new cases and recorded a high weekly positivity of 10.41% (week ending August 5).

    Karnataka reported a high of 1,992 new cases reported on August 5. The state has contributed to 10.1% of India's weekly new cases this week. At the same time, Maharashtra reported 1,862 new cases on August 5. The state has also contributed to 9.7% of India's weekly new cases.

    While Tamil Nadu has been reporting an average of 2,044 new cases daily, Odisha and Telangana have reported an average of 845 and 678 new cases per day, respectively.

    Also Read: Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited to India's Independence Day celebrations?

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID cancels Delhi trip gcw

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID, cancels Delhi trip

    Vice Presidential Election 2022 Jagdeep Dhankhar Margaret Alva know voting process result date other details gcw

    Vice Presidential Election 2022: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva, know voting process, other details

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited by India for Independence Day celebrations?

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited to India's Independence Day celebrations?

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Mandeep Singh, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Mandeep Singh, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    India tells China: Don't fly your combat jets close to Line of Actual Control snt

    India tells China: Don't fly your combat jets close to Line of Actual Control

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Will pat his back because he was superb - Mikel Arteta on William Saliba impressing on debut-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Will pat his back because he was superb' - Arteta on Saliba impressing on debut

    AEEE Results 2022 Phase 2 scorecard likely to be released today know how to check it gcw

    AEEE Results 2022: Phase 2 scorecard likely to be released today; know how to check it

    FIFA threatens AIFF with ban and withdrawal of hosting rights for Women U-17 World Cup 2022-ayh

    FIFA threatens AIFF with ban and withdrawal of hosting rights for Women's U-17 World Cup 2022

    Oppo Watch 3 series with Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC health features to be launched on August 10 gcw

    Oppo Watch 3 series with Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, health features to be launched on August 10

    Pro-Kabaddi League, PKL Auction 2023: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat fetches INR 2 crore; Guman Singh draws INR 1 crore-ayh

    PKL Auction 2023: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat fetches INR 2 crore; Guman Singh draws INR 1 crore

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon