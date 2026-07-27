A viral video from a Noida shop shows workers making soya chaap in extremely unsanitary conditions, with one man rolling over the food on a dirty floor. The footage has sparked widespread social media outrage, leading to public calls for stricter food safety regulations in India.

Concerns over food safety and hygiene in India have once again come into focus after a disturbing video, purportedly from Noida, went viral on social media. Online fury and calls for tighter enforcement of food safety regulations have been rekindled by the video, which purportedly showed workers cooking soya chaap in the most unhygienic circumstances.

According to reports, the video, which has received a lot of attention on social media, was shot at a soy chaap shop in Sector 27 in Noida. A worker without a shirt was shown rolling over a batch of soy chaap as others were pulling him, and the factory workers were shown handling the food product in an unsanitary setting.

As he crawled over the concoction on the filthy floor, where they were all observed strolling barefoot, they also doused him with water. While others continued to pull the person without a shirt, a worker in the background was observed preparing a batch of soy chaap without adhering to any hygienic regulations.

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How Did Social Media Reacts?

Social media users have been appalled by the images, and many have questioned the hygienic procedures used in food production facilities. Additionally, a number of users tagged food safety officials, requesting that they look into the issue and carry out more stringent inspections of establishments that prepare food.

“Food safety is a joke in India," wrote a user. “Are yaar, ab sirf ghar ki rasoi..Boycott bahar ki cheezein," another said. “I have never had Soya chaps in my life and I never will ever," an individual commented.

A different person shared, “What sick mentality ppl exist in this country!!!! Ewwwww." Someone else said, “These people should feel ashamed for tampering with people’s health. To tell you the truth, I don’t crave outside food at all; my heart desires that whatever is eaten should be made and eaten at home only."