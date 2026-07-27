A fire at a private hospital in Hapur, UP, was controlled with no casualties reported. Firefighters rescued 7-8 people. In a separate incident, an explosion at a Saharanpur firecracker factory killed two workers, prompting a probe by officials.

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at a private hospital on Garh Road in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Monday, prompting a swift response from the fire department. The blaze was brought under control, and no casualties were reported, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Fire Station Officer (FSO) Arshad Khan said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after information about the incident was received. "Three fire tenders immediately reached the spot and brought the fire under control. We rescued 7-8 people. Others had already been evacuated," Khan said.

According to the fire department, the fire was contained after firefighting operations at the site. Officials said seven to eight people were rescued by the fire personnel, while the remaining occupants had already been evacuated. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Further details are awaited.

2 killed in Saharanpur factory explosion

Earlier, in an explosion at a Saharanpur firecracker factory, two workers lost their lives following a sudden and powerful explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit located inside Kunda Basi village within the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Police and the local administration rushed to the site, prompting an immediate search operation to identify the type of firecracker involved.

Speaking with the reporters, Saharanpur District Magistrate and Collector, Arvind Kumar Chauhan, confirmed the details of the events and explained that local law enforcement and administrative teams were immediately mobilised to secure the area and launch a thorough probe. (ANI)