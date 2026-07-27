Parliament's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned amid a massive ruckus by Opposition members protesting police action against students. Amid the chaos, Speaker Om Birla congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning a gold medal.

Parliament Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar

High-octane drama gripped the halls of Parliament today as a relentless Opposition launched a blistering offensive against the government. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were transformed into a political battlefield, with slogans and a massive ruckus over police action against students.

Meanwhile, both the houses were adjourned until 12:00 PM following heavy sloganeering and a massive ruckus created by opposition members. The opposition benches raised slogans and protested vehemently against the recent police action during a students' protest. The disruptions began as soon as the proceedings commenced, leading to the presiding officers adjourning both Houses.

Speaker Congratulates Mirabai Chanu Amid Ruckus

Amidst the uproar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for clinching India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Chanu secured the top spot in the Women's 48kg Weightlifting event. "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulates Mirabai Chanu on winning India's first gold medal in the Women's 48kg Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026," the Speaker's office noted. The Houses are scheduled to resume at 12 noon.

Opposition Demands Accountability for Police Action

Earlier today, Opposition parties were seen protesting outside Parliament as part of their continued stand on the July 20 incident and will not participate in the discussion in the House, sources said, adding that they will continue to raise their demand for accountability from the Union Home Minister over the incident. Opposition has moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Home Minister

The notices came a day after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest and sought accountability. Sharing a letter addressed to Shah on X, Gandhi alleged that security forces had used "indiscriminate force" against peacefully protesting students and questioned whether the Home Minister had authorised the use of pellet guns. "Security forces deployed in Delhi answer ultimately to you, so I ask: As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force including pellet guns against students? If not, who did? Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorised their deployment?" Gandhi asked. He also alleged that women students had been assaulted and claimed that several people, including a journalist, had suffered serious injuries.

On July 20, protesters organised a 'Sansad Chalo' march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament over their demands, during which instances of lathicharge and tear gas shelling were reported as security personnel moved to disperse the gathering. (ANI)