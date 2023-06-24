WATCH: Saree-clad Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' to welcome PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday for a two-day state visit during which he will hold talks with the Egyptian leadership, including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as the two nations seek to enhance their strategic partnership.

President El-Sisi invited Modi to come to Egypt. An Indian prime minister hasn't travelled to Egypt on a bilateral basis in 26 years. Mostafa Madbouly, the prime minister of Egypt, gave Modi a passionate embrace when he arrived at the airport. Upon his arrival, he received a formal welcome and a Guard of Honour.

"I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after landing in Cairo.

Also read: PM Modi lands in Cairo for maiden State visit, first bilateral visit by Indian PM since 1997

"I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations," he said.

When the Prime Minister arrived at the hotel here, members of the Indian community greeted him with cries of "Modi, Modi" and "Vande Mataram," waving the Indian tricolour.

A saree-clad Egyptian woman welcomed Modi by singing the well-known song "Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge" from the film "Sholay." PM Modi was seen listening to the song appreciatively and expressed surprise when the lady said she knew very little Hindi and had never visited India.

"Kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega ki aap Misr ki beti ho ya Hindustan ki beti ho ((Nobody will be able to tell whether you are an Egyptian or Indian woman)," Prime Minister Modi said.

On Sunday, Modi will meet with El-Sisi of Egypt. The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable conversation hosted by his Egyptian counterpart Madbouly and the India Unit of the Egyptian Cabinet.

Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, Egypt's grand mufti, will receive a visit from Modi, who will thereafter speak with eminent Egyptian intellectuals. Modi will pay a visit to the 11th-century Al-Hakim mosque on Sunday. The Dawoodi Bohra sect helped to refurbish the building.

The mosque was refurbished starting in the 1970s by the Bohra community in India, which is descended from the Fatima dynasty.

To show his appreciation for the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the ultimate act of heroism for Egypt during World War One, he would go to the Heliopolis War Cemetery.

Also read: 'It seems mini India has turned up...' PM Modi's address to Indian Diaspora | Key highlights

Although it is dedicated to the 3,799 Indian soldiers who died in various First World War battles in Egypt, this memorial was constructed by the Commonwealth.

Within six months following President El-Sisi's visit to India as the chief guest of the Republic Day festivities this year, the Prime Minister made a "very quick reciprocal visit" to Egypt.

El-Sisi will also visit India in September in connection with the G-20 Summit, to which Egypt has been invited as a special guest.