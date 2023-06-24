Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It seems mini India has turned up...' PM Modi's address to Indian Diaspora | Key highlights

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his state visit to the United States with an address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center. At the address, the PM said, "Today's transformed India will surprise you, adding that the country has witnessed an unprecedented digital revolution."
     

    PM Modi address to Indian Diaspora key highlights top quotes gcw
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the contribution of the Indian diaspora in the US and gave them credit for enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and the US during his speech at the Ronald Reagan Centre on Friday.

    "In a manner, you have mapped out the whole geography of India in this auditorium. People from all around India are present, as I can see. It appears that a mini India has appeared," said Prime Minister Modi stated as he thanked the community for attending in such great numbers.

    The prime minister stressed throughout his speech that India has undergone an extraordinary digital transformation and mentioned that businesses like Micron, Google, and Applied Material have announced significant investments in India.

    Also Read | PM Modi makes big announcement for H1B visa holders in Address to Indian Diaspora

    Here are some highlights from his speech: 

    • Prime Minister Modi said the new journey “is of our convergence on global strategic issues, of our cooperation for ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.”
    • PM Modi urged the major IT companies to make investments in India, saying that this was the ideal time to do so. The Google AI research centre in India will deal with more than 100 different languages. The University of Houston will create a Tamil Studies chair with assistance from the Indian government.
    • “In these 3 days, a new and glorious journey of India and the US relations has begun. This new journey is of our convergence on global strategic issues, of our cooperation for Make in India Make for the World."

    Also Read | Google CEO Sundar Pichai: PM Modi's vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time

    • "The General Electric Company's decision to produce fighter jets in India will mark a significant development for the country's military industry."
    • “Together we are not just forming policies and agreements, we are shaping lives, dreams and destinies.”
    • He also informed that the United States will open its new consulates in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US.
    • "I am happy that the American government has decided to return more than 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us. These antiquities had reached the international markets. I express my gratitude to the American government for honouring our sentiments," PM Modi said.
    • "India is the mother of democracy and America is the champion of advanced democracy. Today, the world is seeing the partnership between these two great democracies getting stronger."

     

    • The manner in which India has seen a digital revolution in the past few years is unprecedented. Maybe you will see a barcode board there at a shop in your village. Maybe you try to pay in cash and the shopkeeper asks if you have a digital payment app on your phone. This transformed India will amaze you. Today anyone, anywhere in India can do 24/7 banking. Be it Sunday or Monday, there is no impact on it," PM Modi said.

    He has now left for Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

    Also Read | 'This is the moment...' PM Modi invites US businessmen to be part of India's growth story

