A workshop in Agartala, organized with the Tripura Bamboo Mission and inaugurated by the Forest Minister, focused on developing the bamboo value chain. Discussions covered agarbatti, biochar, and linking products to markets to boost Tripura's economy.

Workshop Aims to Strengthen Tripura's Bamboo Ecosystem

A workshop on Bamboo Value Chain Development was organised in Agartala on Friday in collaboration with the Tripura Bamboo Mission at Pragna Bhavan. The programme was inaugurated by Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma in the presence of officials, industry experts and stakeholders from the bamboo sector. Experts discussed improving bamboo quality for agarbatti manufacturing, reducing production costs through primary processing units, promoting bamboo biochar technology, and expanding entrepreneurial opportunities in bamboo-based industries.

The session was chaired by IFS officer C Murti, CEO and Project Director of the ELEMENT Project. Representatives from Flipkart and Amazon joined virtually to highlight e-commerce opportunities for bamboo handicrafts, while banking officials from Punjab National Bank outlined credit facilities for entrepreneurs. The workshop aimed to strengthen Tripura's bamboo ecosystem, boost sustainable livelihoods and position the state as a major hub for bamboo-based industries.

Boosting Economy Through Bamboo

Speaking to ANI, Forest minister Animesh Debbarma said, "There is a workshop held on bamboo plantation, there is a project going on which is called Element Project, which is founded by the World Bank and World Bank representatives are also present over here in this program. From Tripura, people are also people from the forest Department."

"The main intention of this workshop is to discuss bamboo plantation and, based on bamboo, what industry we can bring up using the raw materials and how we can manufacture finished products in Tripura. The discussion would be primarily on that. People from different companies and their representatives, you can be seen behind me, or a bamboo structure is there, which is very useful in Eco tourism & resort as a temporary structure. These are basically the things on how to relate bamboo with the market and thus Tripura will definitely grow economically on bamboo," Debbarma said.

