Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam held a meeting to discuss strategy for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The party is preparing for the next round of seat-sharing talks with the DMK and hopes to contest elections on its own symbol.

MNM Discusses Strategy for 2026 Polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) held its administrative and executive committee meeting in Chennai on Friday to discuss preparations for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The meeting was attended by MNM founder and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan, along with senior party leaders. Discussions focused on election strategy and the next round of talks with the DMK regarding seat-sharing arrangements.

MNM vice-president AG Mourya said the party leadership reviewed various aspects related to the alliance and constituencies. "We have called a meeting of our executive committee and discussed the upcoming elections and the next round of talks with the DMK party to decide on constituencies and numbers. We always want to contest the elections on our own symbol, but it is under discussion," Mourya told the reporters.

Kamal Haasan Expresses Confidence in Alliance

Earlier on February 21, actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan said that he is personally not participating in the negotiations between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the alliance parties, but expressed confidence in its "unity and purpose." His remarks come as the DMK constituted a committee to hold discussions with alliance parties regarding seat-sharing arrangements, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

Asserting optimism in successful talks on his behalf, Hassan did not reveal the number of constituencies MNM will be vouching for. "I am not involved in the negotiations; I have a responsibility. I am confident that they will carry out the negotiations on my behalf. I cannot say how many constituencies we will ask for. We will announce it at the appropriate time," Hassan said, adding that "the important thing in an alliance is unity and purpose, and that is clear to us," and attributing it to their reason for "moving forward towards the alliance."

On being asked about the reports that former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam might join the alliance, Hassan said that everyone committed to the victory of the state is welcome. "Everyone is welcome. Let Tamil Nadu succeed," he said.