Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Russian YouTuber 'Koko in India' harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market; viral video sparks outrage

    A Russian YouTuber, known for her channel 'Koko in India,' was harassed by a man in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, live-streamed the incident, which went viral, sparking outrage and calls for action against the harasser.

    WATCH Russian YouTuber 'Koko in India' harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market; viral video sparks outrage snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 9:50 PM IST

    In a recent incident, a Russian influencer known for her YouTube channel 'Koko in India' found herself harassed by a man in the bustling Sarojini Nagar market of Delhi. The entire ordeal was live-streamed on her YouTube channel and rapidly gained viral attention. In the video clip, the man initially engages in a seemingly harmless conversation with Koko, expressing his desire to befriend her. As Koko walks through the market, the man approaches her, claiming to be a regular viewer of her videos. However, his friendly intentions quickly took an uncomfortable turn.

    As the conversation progressed, the man started making indecent remarks about Koko's appearance, prompting her discomfort. Despite her efforts to ignore him, he persisted in following her and making lewd comments. He said, "Aap vaise bahut sexy ho. Kya aap (friend) banna pasand karoge? (You are very sexy. Would you like to be my friend)."

    The YouTuber shared the recording of the incident on her social media platforms, revealing her discomfort throughout the encounter. She managed to maintain her composure but concluded the conversation when the man attempted to flirt with her, saying, "Okay, bye-bye."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Koko (@koko_kvv)

    The video quickly gained widespread attention on the internet and sparked outrage among viewers, many of whom strongly condemned the man's behavior. Numerous users called for action to be taken against him.

    One user expressed their apologies, saying, "Being an Indian, I apologize for that guy's behavior." Another user extended their sympathy, stating, "Being an Indian, I am extremely sorry for that shameless and desperate guy. I am sorry that such guys exist in our society. Also, I salute your bravery and the way you ignored that guy."

    Another user commented on the need for consequences, saying, "He was just one slap away from a much-needed lesson." The gravity of the situation was emphasized by another user who added, "This is not funny... not funny at all."

    Koko, originally from Russia, is a popular internet personality with a substantial following. She boasts nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram and has a YouTube subscriber count exceeding 200,000 users.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 9:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Railway Ministry approves stoppage at Chengannur for Vande Bharat Express anr

    Kerala: Railway Ministry approves stoppage at Chengannur for Vande Bharat Express

    PM Modi 'absolutely thrilled' after Gujarat's Dhordo gets UN's 'Best Tourism Village' tag; see pictures

    PM Modi 'absolutely thrilled' after Gujarat's Dhordo bags UN's 'Best Tourism Village' tag; shares pictures

    Mumbai air quality worse than Delhi dips to 156 due to construction gcw

    Mumbai's air quality worse than Delhi, dips to 156 due to construction

    PM Modi extends greetings to former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday anr

    PM Modi extends greetings to former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday

    Implementing parity no violation of international norms India hits back at Canada over withdrawal of 41 diplomats gcw

    'No violation of international norms...' India hits back at Canada over withdrawal of 41 diplomats

    Recent Stories

    World Cup 2023 Pakistani fan irked after cop stops him from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during Australia clash (WATCH) snt

    Pakistani fan irked after cop stops him from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during Australia clash (WATCH)

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th goal in 2023 celebrated with heartwarming cake surprise osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th goal in 2023 celebrated with heartwarming cake surprise

    Over 200 empty chairs: Israelis set up symbolic Shabbat Dinner tables for hostages held by Hamas (WATCH) snt

    Over 200 empty chairs: Israelis set up symbolic Shabbat Dinner tables for hostages held by Hamas (WATCH)

    Kerala: Railway Ministry approves stoppage at Chengannur for Vande Bharat Express anr

    Kerala: Railway Ministry approves stoppage at Chengannur for Vande Bharat Express

    WATCH Artist transforms humble potato into Mona Lisa masterpiece; amazes internet with food art snt

    WATCH: Artist transforms humble potato into Mona Lisa masterpiece; amazes internet with food art

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon