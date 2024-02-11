Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: RJD leaders sing in pre-trust vote gathering at Tejashwi Yadav's residence amid Bihar political turmoil

    RJD leaders sing around a bonfire ahead of Bihar's crucial trust vote while all legislators lodge at Tejashwi Yadav's residence against the ruling NDA government.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, ahead of the crucial trust vote in Bihar, were spotted singing and playing the guitar at Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna. In a viral video circulating on social media, RJD lawmakers, including Tejashwi Yadav, gathered around a bonfire, singing a song by Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Among those present were RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Yusuf Salahuddin, Aniruddh Kumar Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar Yadav.

    All RJD legislators are lodging at Tejashwi Yadav's residence at 5, Deshratna Marg until Monday, when they will cast their votes against the ruling NDA during the trust vote in Bihar.

    The trust vote in Bihar follows Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony as chief minister for the record ninth time last month. This came after he left the 'mahagathbandhan' and formed a new government with the BJP-led NDA.

    In the 243-member state assembly, the NDA holds a combined strength of 128, which is six more than the number required for a majority.

    The 'mahagathbandhan', comprising the RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, and CPI(M), consists of 114 members.

    The recently established NDA government is set to seek a trust vote on February 12, coinciding with the commencement of the assembly's budget session.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 1:27 PM IST
