Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13 in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, requested the AAP Minister Satyendar Jain's custody for another five days following the recovery of Rs 2.82 crore and 133 gold coins during raids at properties.

In his appearance for the ED, Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju, informed the court that the investigation agency conducted eight searches at the Lala Sher Singh memorial trust premises, of which Jain was the president. During interrogation, he denied being a trust member, as per ASG Raju.

In the court, the ASG argued, "Certain incriminating materials, such as cash and documents, were discovered in the trust. The documents must be presented to the AAP minister. Jain and his wife are both members of the trust, as per the documents."

He also told the court that Vaibhav and Ankur Jain were Jain's benamidars and that a large amount of cash of approximately Rs 2.85 crores and 1.8 kgs of gold were discovered from them.

Jain (57) was arrested on May 30 for violating the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and he is being held in ED custody until June 9.

The ED recovered over Rs 2 crore in cash and jewellery from Jain's aides in the alleged corruption case. On Monday, searches were conducted at the homes of Satyendar Jain and his aides.

Following the reports, Rs 2.23 crore cash has been discovered from Ram Prakash Jeweller, while Rs 41.5 lakh, which includes (approximately Rs 20 lakh cash and 133 gold coins) has been found from Vaibhav Jain.



