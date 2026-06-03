Four members of a family were found dead in Prayagraj. Police found bodies at their residence and a locked shop. Cops suspect foul play, are probing family disputes, and found a message on a wall reading 'Bunti Babli aur bahu ne maara'.

Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, officials said on Wednesday. Police suspected foul play and were investigating multiple angles, including internal family disputes and possible criminal links.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the bodies were recovered from two separate locations linked to the family.

Bodies Found in Two Separate Locations

Speaking to reporters, Prayagraj Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma said the incident came to light after the initial recovery of three bodies from a residence in South Malaka. "We found three bodies of Virendra Vaish, his wife, and daughter at first at Virendra's residence in South Malaka. Another male body, suspected to be their son Abhishek, was discovered in a locked, vacant shop owned by them."

Key Evidence and Family Links Probed

Police said another son of the deceased is currently lodged in jail in connection with a fraud case. "Their other son, Ashwini Vaish, is currently imprisoned in Kaushambi Jail on fraud charges."

The official also confirmed the discovery of a message written at the crime scene, which is being treated as a key piece of evidence. "A message was found on a wall at the scene reading 'Bunti Babli aur bahu ne maara', which is being investigated."

Investigation Focuses on Foul Play, Internal Disputes

Police have deployed multiple teams to examine CCTV footage and collect forensic evidence from the scene. "The forensic team is examining fingerprints and other evidence, and five teams have been deployed to review CCTV footage for further clues," an official added.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victims may have been killed using a heavy object, though investigators have not ruled out other possibilities. "Initial investigations suggest the family was killed with a heavy object, and our teams are still investigating..."

Officials also pointed to possible internal tensions within the family, including criminal history involving both sons, as part of the ongoing probe. "There were tensions between the two sons, and both of them have been involved in criminal activities, and we are investigating even through this angle..."

Police further said that both the residence and shop premises were found locked at the time of inspection and have been thoroughly searched as part of the investigation. "The house and shops have been thoroughly searched, with locks found on both the shop and house doors," police added.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)