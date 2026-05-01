An Indian IT employee at Amazon in the UK, Kartik Modi, posted a viral video showcasing his post-work routine. He is seen at the beach right after leaving the office at 5 PM, highlighting the superior work-life balance compared to his experience in India. His colleague corroborates this, sparking a discussion on work culture differences.

Work-life balance is often spoken about as a simple idea, but in reality it reflects how daily life feels once office hours are over. The amount of time available for personal activities after work is just as important as working hours. A video regarding his work culture was posted by an Indian IT employee at Amazon in the UK. A taste of his post-work routine can be seen in the Instagram video, which depicts him leaving the office and heading to the beach immediately after.

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The techie, named Kartik Modi, shared the video with a caption that read, “Nahi chahiye bhai Blinkit aur Zomato. Mil toh tab bhi adulterated samaan hi raha hai na. (No need for Blinkit and Zomato. Even if you get it, the items often ends up being adulterated anyway.)”

He spoke directly to the audience in the video, outlining his motivation for relocating overseas for employment. He said, “So guys, you ask me why I came so far from India to work? Well, it's 5:00 pm right now, and I'm at this beautiful beach with my office Diet Coke. I'm just taking in the view for 10 minutes, and then I'm going to go over there to grab some coffee. And if you don't believe me, one of my colleagues from the office is here too.”

His colleague is then shown in the film contrasting his life in the UK with his previous job experience in India. He claimed that back in India, he felt as though he was working nonstop without much balance. "I used to work like a donkey in India," she said.

He went on to say that since relocating to the UK, he has been aware of the differences in lifestyle and work-life balance, calling the experience "amazing" and "absolutely cinematic."

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Users contributed their personal experiences in the comments section. While some agreed that living overseas gives more structured personal time, others noted that experiences can vary greatly depending on the work and company. In the comments section, Modi also clarified his intent. He wrote, “I’m not criticising India here, just the work culture in India. FYI : I have worked in one of the best work life balance providing companies in India (Microsoft, Uber etc) - but still this is unmatched.”