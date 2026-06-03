BRS leader KTR issued a challenge to Congress and BJP, vowing to quit politics if they can show a state more developed than Telangana. He cited official CAG data for the comparison and praised KCR as the state's 'OG' leader.

KTR's 'Quit Politics' Challenge to BJP, Congress

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday issued a sharp political challenge to the Congress and BJP, asserting that he would quit politics permanently if either party could prove that any state ruled by them has achieved more progress than Telangana. Speaking at the press meet, KTR said the comparison was based on official data and not "fake numbers," adding that he was relying on figures from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

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"Whether it's Congress or the BJP, you are in power in many states in the country today. If you can prove that any state in India has achieved more progress than Telangana has achieved under the leadership of KCR, I will quit politics permanently. That is my open challenge to both Congress and the BJP," he said. "If you can show that anywhere in even one of the 25-26 states you are ruling today, more has been achieved than this, I will permanently step away from politics. I am stating this with statistics. I am not giving fake numbers, I am giving CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) figures," KTR added.

KTR Hails KCR as 'Telangana's OG'

Calling BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao the ultimate leader of the state, Rao drew a cinematic parallel to praise his father's enduring legacy and protective leadership. He said "Pawan Kalyan recently had a movie called OG, but we have a Telangana OG, KCR. He will take care of us and he will take care of the state and our issues."

'Gift A Smile' Initiative

Earlier in the day, as part of the "Gift A Smile" initiative, BRS Working President and MLA of Sircilla Assembly Constituency KT Rama Rao on Tuesday distributed tablets to the top 30 students who achieved outstanding results in the Class 10 annual examinations, a release said. The distribution ceremony was held at Geethanagar Zilla Parishad High School, where he also congratulated the students on their achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that these incentives, presented in recognition of the students' hard work and dedication, would "motivate them to strive for even greater goals". He emphasised that technological knowledge is "essential" for students in today's digital era and encouraged them to "use the tablets effectively" for their educational development and to achieve "greater success" in the future, the note stated. (ANI)