AP CM Chandrababu Naidu responded to criticism of Amaravati designs, asking critics who called them 'graphics' what would happen if they become reality. He recalled Singapore's support and hit out at the YSRCP for harassing associated people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday responded to criticism over the proposed designs of the Amaravati masterplan, saying those who dismissed the plans as "graphics" should consider what would happen if the designs eventually become a reality. Speaking at the inauguration of the Steel Bridge and Seed Access Road at Undavalli, Naidu recalled the support extended by the Singapore Government in preparing Amaravati's master plan.

Singapore's Role and Subsequent Harassment

According to the CMO, Naidu said he had personally sought a project report and master plan for Amaravati, but preparing a comprehensive plan and inviting tenders would have taken considerable time. He said that when he explored an alternative approach, the Singapore Government, citing its friendship and trust in him, decided at the Cabinet level to prepare the master-plan details for Andhra Pradesh without charging any fee.

Hitting out at the YSRCP, the Chief Minister said, "Despite the support, the people associated with Amaravati and even the Singapore Government faced harassment during the 2019-2024 period."

Personal Supervision of Design Process

Naidu said, "Following this experience, he did not want to depend on an ordinary consultant for the project. He initially considered appointing a consultant from Tokyo but was not satisfied with the plans prepared". He later worked with Narayana and the Norman Foster consultancy and personally supervised the design process.

Naidu recalled spending three to four days at their office, sitting there from morning to evening to oversee the work and ensure that the required designs were prepared properly.

'Graphics' to Reality: A Vision for Amaravati

He said, "The process led to the creation of proposed designs for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, High Court and administrative towers, which were envisioned as landmark structures for Amaravati".

CM Naidu further said that "these designs were mocked by critics, who dismissed them as merely graphics." Responding to them, he remarked that those who called the designs graphics should consider "what would happen if those very graphics eventually become reality." The Chief Minister said the designs were prepared as part of a broader vision to develop Amaravati as a major capital city with landmark buildings and modern infrastructure, a press release from the Andhra Pradesh CMO stated. (ANI)