PMO Advisor Tarun Kapoor has called for the promotion of electric vehicles to cut oil imports and achieve self-reliance. He highlighted government support through the FAME and Parivartan schemes, with industry leaders pledging full cooperation.

Advisor to the Prime Minister (PMO), Tarun Kapoor, on Thursday emphasised that the use of electric vehicles must be promoted among the citizens to reduce imports of oil in order to become a self-reliant nation. Speaking to the reporters, he highlighted that India is self-sufficient in terms of power, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme provides support to the EV sector and the Parivartan scheme has been introduced in the NCR to reduce pollution.

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"We must promote electric vehicles across the country, with all stakeholders, state governments and industry playing a key role to reduce imports of oil, as the transport sector is one of the largest consumers. In power, we are self-sufficient, and we have achieved good progress in renewable energy. We have the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles), under which the government provides support. Recently, another scheme called Parivartan has been introduced in the NCR to reduce pollution, with government assistance," he said.

Industry Welcomes EV Push

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Council on Green Mobility, ASSOCHAM, and Vice Chairman of JBM Group, Nishant Arya, praised the initiative, saying that it will propel the national capital to a leadership position in the adoption and penetration of EVs. Speaking to ANI, Arya said that the JBM is completely focused on electric mobility and has been providing comprehensive EV solutions. He added that the company will extend full support and cooperation in EV manufacturing, battery technology, and charging.

"It is a very welcome and excellent step; it will prove highly effective for Delhi and the NCR, and in the long run, it will propel Delhi to a leadership position in EV adoption and penetration. JBM has been a company focused on electric mobility from the very beginning and has been providing comprehensive EV solutions. We will extend our full cooperation wherever possible, be it in public transport, charging infrastructure, or battery technology and put in all our efforts to make this initiative a success," he said.

Delhi EV Policy Boosts Adoption

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's office, the Delhi EV Policy 2026 provides a clear and positive answer to this question. The policy offers a host of benefits, including purchase incentives, bonuses for scrapping old polluting vehicles, lifetime road tax exemptions, waivers on registration fees, and lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol and diesel vehicles.

This is why electric vehicles are becoming the most prudent economic choice for households, commercial drivers, and businesses of all sizes. (ANI)