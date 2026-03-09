A video of a woman using a creative hack to get a seat on a crowded Mumbai local train has gone viral. She unpacks a portable stool from her backpack, creating her own seat and amusing fellow passengers and netizens who praised her 'jugaad' for dealing with the city's packed trains.

A video of a woman showcasing a creative seat hack inside a crowded Mumbai Suburban Railway has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens both amused and impressed. The video, which was shot aboard a local train headed for Virar, perfectly depicts the essence of Mumbai's everyday passengers, who are renowned for coming up with creative solutions to deal with the crowded trains in the city.

The woman is seen in the widely shared video unpacking her backpack to expose a tiny, portable stool that she uses to make a seat inside the train cabin. When ordinary chairs aren't available, she can still sit thanks to the stool she packed for the trip, which can be moved between available spots.

During a busy rush-hour ride, she found a vacant seat and took a seat while spectators looked on in shock. In the video, the woman smiles and adds, "Virar local mein baithne ke liye idea chahiye. Seat hi seat hai... kya bolta hai public?" The text overlay on the video read, “Virar local train mein seat ka jugad (Arrangement for a seat in Virar local train)."

Netizens React to Viral Video

Social media users have reacted to the video in a variety of ways, with some complimenting the woman's inventiveness and others making amusing comments. One user praised the hack's inventiveness and said, "Proper use of the most precious part of human body – brain."

The video's relatability to ordinary Mumbai commuters was noted in a number of comments. Another user joked, "Yeh public sab jaanti hai." One person wrote, "I love Mumbaikars." "Apni seat khud leke chalna is best (it is best to take your own seat)," said someone else.